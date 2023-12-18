‘Reshaping Tomorrow: Addressing The Underlying Social Evils’

By: Umais Mudasir

Inequality, famously identified as the root of social evil by Pope Francis, permeates our society, causing significant harm and eroding discipline. Discipline, fundamental for constructing societal infrastructure, manifests in the behavior of a community. Much like discipline epitomizes self-love, it evolves into a potent force for social love when upheld with dignity, honour, and respect.

- Advertisement -

Amidst our contemporary era of modernization, where technological progress burgeons, one cannot ignore the lingering presence of social evils, including:

Corruption System:

The term corruption, inherently negative, pervades our society to such an extent that one can hardly navigate life without encountering its influence. It manifests as a form of bribery, often involving powerful individuals opting for illegal or dishonest behavior, predominantly from an economic perspective. Introduced by the upper echelons of society, corruption has ensnared other sections, subjecting them to the dominion of the affluent. From a political standpoint, corruption reveals itself when parties or officials misuse their power, prioritizing popularity and monetary gain. The pervasive influence of those with wealth and muscle power leads to a society in flux, transitioning abruptly from better to worse. The detrimental impact of corruption extends beyond societal conditions, reaching into the educational foundations of our nation, particularly affecting the precious carriers of our nation-building pillars – the students. Corruption, fueled by power, greed, and money, has catalyzed social, political, and economic ruin. To rectify this, urgent administrative measures are imperative to quell corruption, ensuring every individual can fulfill their basic necessities without facing adverse circumstances.

Inequality:

- Advertisement -

Another formidable social evil is inequality, a term encompassing discriminatory behavior based on caste, creed, gender, social status, background, and religion. Prosperity falters in the face of such weaknesses, with instances of gender-based and inter-caste conflicts resulting in large-scale fatalities. Abolishing discriminatory activities requires a concerted effort to recognize our shared humanity, promoting empathy and understanding. The rarity of gender and inter-caste conflicts should be the norm, prompting a collective realization that if the creator of this universe is the same, why create divisions? A concerted focus on self-consciousness is essential for realizing our true purpose within society.

Money and Muscle Power:

The dominating class in our society, primarily the affluent, subjects the less privileged to negative elements, creating a vital source of destruction for basic social principles. Money and muscle power actively operate on the social platform, capturing widespread attention. The evident suffering of the poor under the criminal ideologies of the upper class relegates them to perpetual victimhood, compelling acceptance of societal actions without recourse. Such prejudices breed undisciplined behavior, necessitating a collective effort to minimize these actions in our society. The fatalistic impact of these actions requires proactive measures to eradicate chaos, making society equitable and just for every section.

While these factors significantly contribute to societal degradation, they are not the sole culprits. Numerous other factors play a role in the ruin of our society. Let’s examine them individually.

- Advertisement -

The fatalistic impact of these actions on our society necessitates proactive measures to eliminate chaos. Striving to create an egalitarian and just society for every section is the path forward. (The author is a student who can be reached at umaismudasir18@gmail.com)