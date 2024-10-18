By: Satyabrat Borah

Kati Bihu is one of the three major Bihu festivals celebrated in Assam, a state known for its rich cultural traditions and deep connection with agriculture. This festival, which is less well-known compared to Bohag Bihu (Rongali Bihu) and Magh Bihu (Bhogali Bihu), holds a special significance for the people of Assam. Kati Bihu, also called Kangali Bihu, is observed during the Assamese month of Kati, which falls in mid-October. The word “Kangali” means “poor” or “scarcity,” reflecting the essence of this festival. Unlike the more vibrant and joyous Rongali Bihu, which is celebrated at the beginning of the Assamese New Year, Kati Bihu is a time of austerity, prayer, and hope.

- Advertisement -

The significance of Kati Bihu lies primarily in its deep connection to agriculture. Assam, like many other regions in India, is primarily an agrarian society, and the Bihu festivals are closely tied to the agricultural cycle. Kati Bihu is celebrated during a crucial period in the farming calendar, when the paddy crops are growing in the fields but have not yet ripened. It is a time of waiting and uncertainty for the farmers. The season of Kati is known for being lean, as the granaries are almost empty, and families have to carefully manage their resources until the harvest season arrives. Therefore, Kati Bihu is a time of simplicity and caution.

During Kati Bihu, farmers perform rituals to protect their growing crops and ensure a good harvest. One of the most important traditions of Kati Bihu is the lighting of earthen lamps, known as “Saki,” in the paddy fields. These lamps are placed on the tops of bamboo poles or in small clay pots and are believed to drive away evil spirits and pests that might harm the crops. This ritual reflects the farmers’ deep connection with nature and their belief in the power of light to ward off darkness and evil forces. The lamps are also lit in front of the sacred Tulsi plant at home, which is considered a symbol of protection and purity in Hindu households. Lighting lamps around the Tulsi plant is a prayer for the well-being of the family and the prosperity of the crops.

The lighting of lamps during Kati Bihu has both practical and spiritual significance. On the practical side, it is believed that the flickering light of the lamps helps scare away insects and pests that could damage the paddy plants. In the past, when modern pest control methods were not available, this practice was a natural way to protect the crops. On the spiritual side, the lamps are a symbol of hope and guidance. As the days grow shorter and the nights longer during this time of the year, the lamps represent the farmers’ prayers for light to guide them through the lean period until the harvest. The light also symbolizes the farmers’ faith that despite the scarcity and difficulties of the present, a brighter future lies ahead with the promise of a good harvest.

Another important aspect of Kati Bihu is the role it plays in reinforcing the community spirit in Assamese villages. While the festival may not involve grand feasts and celebrations like Rongali Bihu, it is a time when families and communities come together to share their experiences and struggles. In a largely agrarian society, farming is not just an individual activity but a collective effort, and Kati Bihu provides an opportunity for villagers to help and support one another. Farmers often discuss the state of their crops and exchange advice on how to deal with any challenges they may be facing in their fields. This sense of community and cooperation is an essential part of the Assamese way of life, and Kati Bihu reinforces these values.

- Advertisement -

The rituals and customs of Kati Bihu also reflect the close relationship between the Assamese people and their natural environment. The traditional practice of lighting lamps and using scarecrows made from bamboo and banana leaves to protect the fields highlights the sustainable methods used by farmers to safeguard their crops. These methods are in harmony with nature, and they demonstrate how Assamese farmers have long understood the importance of protecting the environment while working the land. In this way, Kati Bihu is not just a religious or cultural festival, but also a celebration of the earth and the natural resources that sustain life.

In addition to its agricultural importance, Kati Bihu has religious and spiritual significance. The festival often coincides with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, and shares some similarities with it. Like Diwali, Kati Bihu involves the lighting of lamps and prayers to the goddess Lakshmi, who is the goddess of wealth and prosperity in Hinduism. However, while Diwali is a celebration of material wealth, Kati Bihu’s focus is more on the wealth that comes from nature. The prayers offered during Kati Bihu are not just for personal prosperity, but for the well-being of the crops and the land. The rituals performed during Kati Bihu are deeply rooted in Hindu beliefs, and they reflect the Assamese people’s faith in divine forces to protect them and ensure their survival through difficult times.

One of the central symbols of Kati Bihu is the Tulsi plant, which holds a special place in Hindu tradition. The Tulsi plant is often regarded as a manifestation of the goddess Lakshmi, and it is believed to have protective and purifying qualities. During Kati Bihu, Assamese households place lamps near the Tulsi plant and offer prayers for the health and prosperity of their family and crops. The practice of worshipping the Tulsi plant is a way for people to connect with the divine and seek blessings for the future. It also symbolizes the importance of nature and the environment in Assamese culture, as the Tulsi plant is seen as a source of life and protection.

In modern times, Kati Bihu has evolved to reflect the changing landscape of Assam. With the spread of urbanization and industrialization, fewer people in the state are directly involved in agriculture, especially in the cities. However, the cultural and spiritual significance of Kati Bihu remains strong, even for those who are no longer engaged in farming. The festival continues to be observed in both rural and urban areas, with people lighting lamps and offering prayers for the well-being of their families and the environment. Schools and cultural organizations often hold special events to teach younger generations about the traditions of Kati Bihu, helping to preserve Assam’s cultural heritage.

- Advertisement -

Despite the challenges posed by modernization, there is a growing interest in reviving traditional festivals like Kati Bihu and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. As the world faces the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, the lessons of Kati Bihu are more relevant than ever. The festival’s emphasis on patience, hard work, and respect for nature offers valuable insights into how communities can adapt to changing environmental conditions while maintaining their cultural identity. Efforts to promote organic farming and environmentally friendly practices in Assam are often linked to the values of sustainability and harmony with nature that are embodied in Kati Bihu.

Kati Bihu may not have the same level of fanfare and celebration as Rongali Bihu, but its significance lies in its message of resilience, hope, and community. It teaches the importance of perseverance during difficult times and reminds people to stay connected with their roots, both literally and metaphorically. For the farmers of Assam, Kati Bihu is a time to care for their crops and pray for a successful harvest. For others, it is an opportunity to reflect on the values of simplicity, patience, and respect for nature that are at the heart of Assamese culture.

Kati Bihu is more than just a festival; it is a reflection of the Assamese people’s deep connection with the land and their belief in the cyclical nature of life. The festival’s rituals, though simple, carry profound meaning, emphasizing the importance of light in times of darkness and the need for faith and hope during periods of uncertainty. As Assam continues to evolve, Kati Bihu remains a reminder of the state’s agricultural heritage and the enduring importance of nature in sustaining life. (The author can be reached at satyabratborah12@gmail.com)