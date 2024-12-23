Pollution and its deadly impact on heart health

By: Dr. Pankaj Ranjan

Air pollution is a pressing global issue which poses a significant threat to cardiovascular health. Beyond its well-documented effects on the lungs, pollution is now recognized as a major contributor to heart disease. The link between air quality and heart health is especially concerning in North India, where pollution levels have dramatically exceeded safe limits.

How Pollution Affects the Heart

Airborne pollutants, such as particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide, enter the bloodstream through the lungs. Once in the bloodstream, these particles can cause inflammation in blood vessels, increase oxidative stress, and lead to the formation of plaques in arteries. Over time, these changes heighten the risk of heart attacks, arrhythmias, and heart failure. Pollution also affects the heart indirectly by increasing blood pressure, a key risk factor for heart disease.

Growing Threat of Pollution to Heart Health

Across North India, pollution levels often spike during winter, due to stubble burning, vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and weather patterns. Cities such as Delhi frequently record Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the “severe” category, where extended exposure poses serious health risks.

Hospitals nationwide have observed a significant rise in cardiovascular emergencies during high-pollution periods. Vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with heart disease, face heightened risks as pollution continues to exacerbate cardiovascular strain.

Global Research and Implications

Studies worldwide have underscored the connection between long-term exposure to pollution and cardiovascular mortality. The World Health Organization (WHO) attributes approximately 20% of heart disease deaths to poor air quality. In India, this impact is magnified due to the high population density and widespread exposure to pollution.

The risks extend beyond long-term exposure; even short-term spikes in pollution levels have been shown to trigger acute cardiovascular events. For instance, studies indicate a rise in heart attack cases following days of elevated pollution, highlighting the urgent need for protective measures.

Safeguarding Your Heart Against Pollution

To protect heart health amidst rising pollution, individuals can monitor air quality, use air purifiers, maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and regular exercise, and consult healthcare providers for tailored advice, especially if managing pre-existing heart conditions.

The connection between pollution and heart disease underscores the urgent need for policy changes and public awareness. Addressing air quality issues is not just an environmental necessity but a critical step in safeguarding public health. By reducing pollution levels and adopting protective measures, we can mitigate its impact on heart health and improve the quality of life for millions. (The author is the Head of Department & Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Yatharth Hospital. Greater Noida)