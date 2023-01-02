Understanding NDA Examination

By: Ranjan K Baruah

One of the best professions for any student in India is none other than joining defence forces as an officer and the best way to become an officer in the defence forces is through NDA. Well, we are aware of NDA which stands for National Defence Academy and it is one of the most premier institutes in the country and in the entire world as it has produced many leaders. In today’s column we are discussing the forthcoming NDA Examination.

An examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 16th April, 2023 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151st Course and for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2024. Now, it is the right time to apply and prepare for the exam.

The vacancy for this time is as follows:

Army – 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

– 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy– 42 (including 03 for female candidates)

Air Force –

(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

(iii) Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) : – 25 (for male candidates only)

Total: 395

The best part is that girl students can also apply for the NDA Examination which was not seen a few years back. There are different centres for the written examination in different parts of the country. Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 02nd July, 2004 and not later than 1st July, 2007 are eligible.

Educational Qualifications:

Army Wing of NDA: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/female candidates/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100 (Rupees one hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank. The question paper includes Mathematics and General Ability and later SSB interviews conducted in different parts of the country.

To be an officer in the defence forces one must be physically fit, mentally alert, socially active, emotionally stable and spiritually God fearing. One may take coaching classes and also get ideas from the previous year’s question papers conducted by UPSC. Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. The Online Applications can be filled upto 10th January, 2023 till 6:00 PM. For further details aspirants may read the advertisement from the official website of UPSC or read the advertisement being published in newspapers like Employment News. (The author is a career mentor and skill trainer and can be reached at 8473943734 or bkranjan@gmil.com)