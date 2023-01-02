Why Are We Not Seeing The Best In Life?

By: Priyanka Saurabh

It is said that life is what you make it like we can turn our life into heaven or hell. What difference does it make from our point of view whether we can live like a frog in a well or whether we can be conscious enough about our surroundings? God has provided us with many admirable ingredients for a happy and healthy life and we have prepared some ingredients for the ease of the same life. Where the former is often easily neglected and underestimated, but the latter hurts a lot when separated.

We came into this world with certain gifts already presented and these were expected to stay with us for the rest of our lives. But did we come with those gifts? Shall we go with them? No, it is not that everyone comes from this world alone and leaves alone. We considered them inseparable as they were gifted to us immediately and we failed to realize that they did not come with us but were given to us to make our life happy and meaningful.

There is a famous saying in this materialistic world that nothing comes for free. But why is it so? This is because now our priorities have changed and we have made our life very easy. If we have money in our pockets and have the power to make the world feel our presence then everything in this world is under our feet. But there are some of the most basic and essential things that no power in the world can buy or dominate. Even the richest person on this planet does not have enough money to be their master.

But what are they? What is the list that contains these mighty things? Is there a universal list for this? No, because they differ from person to person. The most common among them are-First it is our life which comes in the list. We are breathing now because God has created us to come into this world and we owe him nothing for this amazing grace. After we entered the stage of this drama we formed relations like friends and relatives but there were two persons with whom we were connected organically before we even opened our eyes. And it was our parents who taught us to differentiate between right and wrong and inspired us to make good use of every moment of life. Our family members are the dearest person to us in the world and we are proud that they are with us but which paper certifies that we are their owner or they are due for such payment? They are with us because we were destined to be with them and luck is always independent whether good or bad.

The values of life were with us when we were born (and they were most sacred) but at that time we were too young to understand them and they gradually changed with the environment around us. Our philosophy of life is mixed with that of our family and friends, resulting in a new set of ideologies to guide us in all our subsequent decisions. It has made one the most revered figure like Gandhi and the other the most criticized like Hitler, but both have something to learn because one showed the path to follow and the other showed the path not to follow. The most amazing thing about it is that it is free. It depends on us what we can gain and what we can lose.

Another free gem of our life is the nature around us. We have the sun that brings a new dawn every day; We have green pastures to make those mornings pleasant, birds chirping to wake us up, flowers blooming to see the beauty of life, and flowing water to soothe our eyes. This natural beauty of nature is the cutest and most endearing presence for men who ask for nothing but a keen observer to admire. And the most important thing is that we have not yet paid anything to enjoy this heaven on earth.

Man is the best resource because he transforms the matter around him into productive resources. It is only because of the skill n talent hidden in their mind. Man is the most intelligent creature on earth. We have reached the moon, gained new methods of faster communication, and even developed artificial intelligence. What made all this possible? It is our brain and analytical thinking that lead us to explore the hitherto unexplored areas of life. And that skill came to us for free. We have sharpened it by coming to life. We see a child who is as intelligent as Kautilya, a girl whose IQ is higher than Einstein, and a boy who has made a clock that was mistaken for a bomb. All of them are in productive phases of their life and have not received any sophisticated education from any world-renowned university. All this is his innate talent which has come to him for free. We all have such ability but we did not recognize it and failed to make the world feel in awe of us.

The diversity that we see around us is the spice of life. We have the snow-clad Himalayas, the fertile alluvial plains, the mineral-rich peninsular plateau, the biodiversity-rich coastal plains, and the Western Ghats and deserts with their scorching heat. We have a wide variety of religions, languages, festivals, music, dance, drama, etc. We have many seasons that are so punctual in their arrival and departure. The changing season brings excitement into our lives and motivates us to adapt our lifestyle more and feel the vastness of life.

But now the values are changing and men are too. Men are gravitating towards wealth and have become materialistic. The feelings of love, affection, compassion, co-existence, and peace are losing their base. We are indeed lucky to have some valuable things right from our birth and we are likely to have them till our last breath, but only if we can preserve them by understanding their utility. If we start taking them for granted, the results will be disastrous. And then this proverb will become true- “Na baap bada na bhaiya, sabse bada rupaiya”. (The author is a Research Scholar in Political Science, poetess, freelance journalist, and a columnist. She can be reached at priyankasaurabh9416@gmail.com)