Youth Is Young And Has No Age….

By: Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said that the coming decade belongs to the youth and lauded them for believing in the system and questioning it when it does not respond properly. 12th January is celebrated as the National Youth Day every year since 1985 which has been an indelible part of India’s tradition.

Incidentally, this was also the day when Swami Vivekananda, one of the greatest social reformers, thinkers, and philosophers of India, was born. He was the pioneer in leading the youth to meaningful protests through associations. The philosophy, ideas, and teachings of Swami Vivekananda can justifiably be called national assets from traditional and cultural points of view. At the same time, the youth are the future of our country. He belonged to the 19th century, yet his message and his life are more relevant today than in the past and perhaps, will be more relevant in future because persons like Swami Vivekananda do not cease to exist with their physical death.

Addressing his last ‘Mann ki Baat‘, Modi said that the youth hate anarchy and disorder and dislike casteism, nepotism and favouritism, remarks that come in the backdrop of recent violent protests in various university campuses over the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC. Swami Vivekananda said, “My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation, out of them will become my workers they will work out the whole problem. They will spread my message from centre to centre until we cover the whole of India.” He had to arise and awake a Nation which ‘felt like a slave, under the shadow of the British and the west. It would be difficult to name any freedom fighter that time and afterward also, who were not influenced by the thoughts, ideals, and patriotism of Swamiji.

Actually, if we analyze critically we will find that development of oneness, unity and the role of Indian became clear to everybody only after the speeches and works of Swami Vivekananda. In many places during his lecture session he said, “Our country requires a hero, be a hero, stand firm like a rock. Be brave, be brave! Man dies but once”. Youths are everything, they have the capability to do anything out of the box, the only thing they need is the direction or a mentor for the future of our country. Today the youth need safe spaces where they can come together, engage in activities related to their diverse needs and interests, participate in decision making processes and freely express themselves. The youth is considered to be the best asset of any country and investment in the human resource promises astonishing returns.

Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and Philosophy is very much relevant today. The number of problems that the nation is facing today can be solved through his teachings. Swamiji’s life and speeches are capable enough to develop in anybody the patriotic feelings and in return, the person is bound to contribute in the Nation Building. His call to the nation is: “Arise, awake; wake up yourself, and awaken others. Achieve the consummation of life before you pass off. Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”

I would like to conclude with one of his quotation “My hope of the future lies in the youths of character, intelligent, renouncing all for the service of others, and obedient – good to themselves and the country at large”. Our elders need to understand that a little space and trust shown in them will open the doors of the opportunities for the youngsters.

Citing the cases when youth vociferously react whenever an incident of disorder takes place and make a video of it to make the culprit realise the consequence, Modi exhorted youth to give a thought to this responsibility and take on this resolve on Vivekananda’s birth anniversary on January 12.

Swami Vivekananda taught us the essence of nationalism in his bold writings. He wrote: “Our sacred motherland is the land of religion and philosophy- the birthplace of the spiritual giants-the land of renunciation, where and where alone, from the most ancient to the most modern times, there has been the highest ideal of life open to man.” (The author is a freelance journalist & a cartoonist. He can be reached at dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in)