16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 30, 2025
type here...

18 killed after small plane crashes in remote part of South Sudan

International
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

JUBA, Jan 29: A small plane crashed in a remote part of South Sudan, killing at least 18 people on Wednesday, an official said.

The flight, chartered by Chinese oil firm Greater Pioneer Operating Co., had 21 people on board, including two pilots, said Gatwech Bipal, the minister of information in the oil-rich Unity state, where the crash happened earlier on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The plane crashed while it was taking off near an oil field to head to the international airport in Juba, the South Sudanese capital, he said.

Related Posts:

Local media reported that the plane was carrying oil workers.

The UN-affiliated Radio Miraya, citing the flight manifest, reported that the victims included mostly South Sudanese, one Indian and two Chinese nationals.

It wasn”t immediately clear what caused the crash, and authorities had not yet revealed the identities of the victims.

- Advertisement -

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, is a major oil producer in the region. The East African nation has been trying to ramp up oil production and exports amid persistent cash flow issues for the government. (AP)

10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hailakandi man among Maha Kumbh stampede victim

The Hills Times -
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday 8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur 10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds 10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025