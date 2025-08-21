32.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 21, 2025
type here...

Judge Frank Caprio, Beloved for Compassionate Courtroom Style, Dies at 88

International
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 21: Frank Caprio, the retired Rhode Island municipal judge whose warmth, compassion, and sense of humor reached millions across the globe, has died at the age of 88. His family announced on Wednesday, August 20, that he “passed away peacefully” following a long and valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.

- Advertisement -

Caprio was not just a judge; he was a representation of compassion and kindness in a system that was regarded as stern and unyielding. His television show, Caught in Providence, shot from within his own courtroom, brought humanity and lightness to ordinary legal proceedings. Millions of viewers watched him preside over cases—everything from traffic tickets to noise ordinances—not with severity, but with compassion and empathy.

Related Posts:

Videos of Caprio’s courtroom exchanges have been watched over a billion times on the internet, disseminating his message of justice and hope far beyond Rhode Island. His skill at combining humor with genuine empathy for the plight of everyday people made him a popular figure around the world.

He also employed his platform to call attention to more fundamental issues with the justice system. “With liberty and justice for all symbolizes the notion that justice is available to all. It is not,” he once stated, highlighting the plight of low-income Americans trying to resolve civil matters on their own.

By his lifetime body of work, Caprio had shown that the law does not have to be cruel and unforgiving, but could rather be a cause of dignity, compassion, and fairness.

View all stories
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Police Ensure Safe Return of Meitei Man Stranded in Kangpokpi

The Hills Times -
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places