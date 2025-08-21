Judge Frank Caprio, Beloved for Compassionate Courtroom Style, Dies at 88

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 21: Frank Caprio, the retired Rhode Island municipal judge whose warmth, compassion, and sense of humor reached millions across the globe, has died at the age of 88. His family announced on Wednesday, August 20, that he “passed away peacefully” following a long and valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.

Caprio was not just a judge; he was a representation of compassion and kindness in a system that was regarded as stern and unyielding. His television show, Caught in Providence, shot from within his own courtroom, brought humanity and lightness to ordinary legal proceedings. Millions of viewers watched him preside over cases—everything from traffic tickets to noise ordinances—not with severity, but with compassion and empathy.

Videos of Caprio’s courtroom exchanges have been watched over a billion times on the internet, disseminating his message of justice and hope far beyond Rhode Island. His skill at combining humor with genuine empathy for the plight of everyday people made him a popular figure around the world.

He also employed his platform to call attention to more fundamental issues with the justice system. “With liberty and justice for all symbolizes the notion that justice is available to all. It is not,” he once stated, highlighting the plight of low-income Americans trying to resolve civil matters on their own.

By his lifetime body of work, Caprio had shown that the law does not have to be cruel and unforgiving, but could rather be a cause of dignity, compassion, and fairness.