Khalistani terrorist Pannun releases new video, threatens India with ‘Hamas-like attack’

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 10: A recent video featuring Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has appeared on the internet. In the video, he warns Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heed the lessons of the Israel-Palestine conflict, hinting at the possibility of a similar ‘reaction’ in India.

Pannun, who heads the proscribed US-based organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), stated that the people living under ‘illegal occupation’ from Punjab to Palestine will retaliate, adding that violence breeds violence.

He warned that if India continues its ‘occupation’ of Punjab, there will be a ‘reaction’ and held India and PM Modi accountable for any potential fallout.

He further stated that the SFJ supports ‘ballot and vote’, asserting that Punjab’s ‘liberation’ is imminent. ‘India, choice is yours. Ballot or bullet,’ Pannun stated in the video, making a shooting gesture at the camera.

This video follows closely on the heels of a First Information Report (FIR) filed against him for issuing threats and inciting hatred prior to the scheduled India-Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Pannun’s threats were disseminated across various social media platforms, according to the Cyber Crime DCP of Ahmedabad, Ajit Rajian. Pannun also stated that SFJ seeks ‘revenge’ for the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijar in Canada.

