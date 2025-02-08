13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Rooney and Kate Mara to star in ‘Bucking Fastards’ from Werner Herzog

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, Feb 7: Hollywood stars Rooney and Kate Mara are set to star in Bucking Fastard, a new movie from acclaimed German filmmaker Werner Herzog. According to Deadline, Herzog will write and direct the film, making it the first project featuring real-life sisters collaborating on screen. Bucking Fastard is based on the true story of inseparable twin sisters Joan and Jean, who live on the fringes of society.

The movie will be produced by Ariel Leon Isacovitch and Agnes Chu along with Andrea Bucko and Emanuele Moretti of Cobalt Sky Motion Picture Group, and Clara Wu Tsai.

It will start production later this year in Ireland and Slovenia. Rooney was most recently seen in La Cocina, the 2024 drama from Mexican filmmaker Alonso Ruizpalacios. She also starred in Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Her film credits also include The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Her, Carol, and Nightmare Alley.Kate, two years older than Rooney, is best known for appearing in movies such as Shooter, Transcendence, The Martian, Fantastic Four, and Chappaquiddick, as well as shows like House of Cards, Pose, and American Horror Story: Murder House. (PTI)

