19.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...

Third of world heritage glaciers under threat, warns UNESCO study

Fifty UNESCO World Heritage sites are home to glaciers, representing almost 10 pc of the Earth’s total glacierised area

International
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

LONDON, Nov 4 (PTI): A third of the glaciers on the UNESCO World Heritage list are under threat, regardless of efforts to limit temperature increases, a study conducted by the UN body has found.

However, the study said, it was still possible to save the other two-thirds, if the rise in global temperatures did not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial era. UNESCO said this would be a major challenge facing delegates at the upcoming COP27.

- Advertisement -

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, or COP27, will be the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference. It will be held from November 6-18, 2022 in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh.

“This report is a call to action. Only a rapid reduction in our CO2 emission levels can save glaciers and the exceptional biodiversity that depends on them.

“COP27 will have a crucial role to help find solutions to this issue. UNESCO is determined to support states in pursuing this goal,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said.

In addition to drastically reduced carbon emissions, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is advocating for the creation of a new international fund for glacier monitoring and preservation.

- Advertisement -

Such a fund would support comprehensive research, promote exchange networks between all stakeholders and implement early warning and disaster risk reduction measures, the study said.

Half of humanity depends directly or indirectly on glaciers as their water source for domestic use, agriculture, and power. Glaciers are also pillars of biodiversity, feeding many ecosystems, it said.

“When glaciers melt rapidly, millions of people face water scarcity and the increased risk of natural disasters such as flooding, and millions more may be displaced by the resulting rise in sea levels,” IUCN Director General Dr Bruno Oberle said.

“This study highlights the urgent need to cut greenhouse gas emissions and invest in nature-based solutions, which can help mitigate climate change and allow people to better adapt to its impacts,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Fifty UNESCO World Heritage sites are home to glaciers, representing almost 10 per cent of the Earth’s total glacierised area. They include the highest (next to Mt Everest), the longest (in Alaska), and the last remaining glaciers in Africa.

The UNESCO study, in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), showed that these glaciers have been retreating at an accelerated rate since 2000 due to CO2 emissions, which are warming temperatures.

They are currently losing 58 billion tons of ice every year – equivalent to the combined annual water use of France and Spain – and are responsible for nearly five per cent of observed global sea-level rise. The glaciers under threat are in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and Oceania, the study said.

10 Hidden Heritage Sites in the Himalayas That You Must Explore
10 Hidden Heritage Sites in the Himalayas That You Must Explore
BTS’ V-Authorized Suits For Every Ceremony
BTS’ V-Authorized Suits For Every Ceremony
10 Tourist Places In Assam For An Unforgettable Vacation
10 Tourist Places In Assam For An Unforgettable Vacation
7 Refreshing Gateways In India!
7 Refreshing Gateways In India!
Rashmika Mandanna Has Best Brunch Outfits
Rashmika Mandanna Has Best Brunch Outfits
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

FIFA urges World Cup teams to focus on football over politics

The Hills Times - 0
10 Hidden Heritage Sites in the Himalayas That You Must Explore BTS’ V-Authorized Suits For Every Ceremony 10 Tourist Places In Assam For An Unforgettable Vacation 7 Refreshing Gateways In India! Rashmika Mandanna Has Best Brunch Outfits