Union Minister Margherita inaugurates 3rd NE Export Promotional Meet in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, Nov 21: Union Minister of Textiles Pabitra Margherita inaugurated the 3rd North East Export Promotional Meet in Guwahati, aiming to boost trade relations and export potential in the region, a press release said on Thursday.

The event, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) with support from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), brought together delegates and stakeholders from India’s Northeast and neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand, and Laos.

Meanwhile, expressing his enthusiasm on the occasion, Margherita on the micro-blogging site X stated, “Looking forward to a fruitful and productive discussion”, highlighting the significance of such platforms in strengthening collaboration and regional development.

The Minister also welcomed participants from the Northeast and neighboring countries, emphasizing the need to boost trade relations and enhance economic integration.

The meet aimed to promote exports from the Northeast by leveraging its strategic location and unique resources, while also building ties with international markets.

