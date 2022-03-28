Welcome to WordPress. This is your first post. Edit or delete it, then start writing!
SC To Hear Pleas Against Karnataka HC Verdict After Holi Vacation
New Delhi, March 16 (PTI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing after Holi vacation the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom saying it is not part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.
A bench headed by chief justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for some students, that urgent hearing was needed keeping in mind the upcoming examinations.
India’s Missile System Very Reliable & Safe: Rajnath Singh In Parliament
Asserting that India’s missile system is very reliable and the safety procedures are of the highest order, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday described the recent accidental missile release as ‘regrettable’ and said a review of standard operations and maintenance was being conducted and any shortcoming if found, will be immediately rectified.
Making a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on the inadvertent release of a missile during an inspection on March 9, 2022, Singh said the government has taken serious note of the incident, and a formal high-level inquiry has been ordered which will determine the exact cause of the incident.
India Has Lowest Female Labour Force Participation Rates In The World
By: Dr. Lakshmi Lingam & Dr. Ipsita Sapra
March 8 is the International Women’s Day [IWD]. The history of IWD is linked to women protesting for their rights as workers and thereafter receiving official recognition through this day from the United Nations [UN] in 1975. Each year, women’s movements in India mobilize on critical concerns impinging on women in the country. The UN has declared the theme for 2022 as “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” with a specific focus on climate change issues and women’s leadership, and contributions to mitigate climate change problems and build resilient societies.
Oblivious to women’s rights issues and climate change concerns, most people and companies selling cosmetics, gadgets, holidays, beauty treatments flood print, digital and social media, thanking women for the sacrifices they make or for breaking male bastions. At both ends of the spectrum of this acknowledgement, there is a reinforcement of what industry, society and families want of women. The rules of the game are not what women set for themselves. Among many such commercial messages, advertisements and online videos, we have come across an early video entry by Prega news (a home pregnancy testing kit company). Prega news’ viral ad campaign, which has already garnered over 56.33 lakh views on YouTube, celebrates Women’s Day with a short 3.27-minute video with the hashtag #SheCanCarryBoth. The video grapples with motherhood and employment choices, which is a vexed question given the declining women’s labour force participation in India.
Modern Monochrome Home with Calm and Cosy Terrace and Steps
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that’s what you’re best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt it was in the presence of my old master. I have traced the Rebel spies to her. Now she is my only link to finding their secret base. A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master.
Remember, a Jedi can feel the Force flowing through him. I can’t get involved! I’ve got work to do! It’s not that I like the Empire, I hate it, but there’s nothing I can do about it right now. It’s such a long way from here. I call it luck. You are a part of the Rebel Alliance and a traitor! Take her away!
Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.
The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. Leave that to me. Send a distress signal, and inform the Senate that all on board were killed. Red Five standing by.
I find your lack of faith disturbing.
A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master. Hey, Luke! May the Force be with you. Red Five standing by. Red Five standing by. Your eyes can deceive you. Don’t trust them.
Sneak Peak: Best Smart Home Gadgets & Features of 2020
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that’s what you’re best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt it was in the presence of my old master. I have traced the Rebel spies to her. Now she is my only link to finding their secret base. A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master.
Remember, a Jedi can feel the Force flowing through him. I can’t get involved! I’ve got work to do! It’s not that I like the Empire, I hate it, but there’s nothing I can do about it right now. It’s such a long way from here. I call it luck. You are a part of the Rebel Alliance and a traitor! Take her away!
Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.
The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. Leave that to me. Send a distress signal, and inform the Senate that all on board were killed. Red Five standing by.
I find your lack of faith disturbing.
A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master. Hey, Luke! May the Force be with you. Red Five standing by. Red Five standing by. Your eyes can deceive you. Don’t trust them.
Exclusive: Amazon Confirms First Known Coronavirus Case in an American Warehouse
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that’s what you’re best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt it was in the presence of my old master. I have traced the Rebel spies to her. Now she is my only link to finding their secret base. A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master.
Remember, a Jedi can feel the Force flowing through him. I can’t get involved! I’ve got work to do! It’s not that I like the Empire, I hate it, but there’s nothing I can do about it right now. It’s such a long way from here. I call it luck. You are a part of the Rebel Alliance and a traitor! Take her away!
Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.
The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. Leave that to me. Send a distress signal, and inform the Senate that all on board were killed. Red Five standing by.
I find your lack of faith disturbing.
A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master. Hey, Luke! May the Force be with you. Red Five standing by. Red Five standing by. Your eyes can deceive you. Don’t trust them.
Coronavirus myths busted by WHO for better Covid-19 awareness
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that’s what you’re best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt it was in the presence of my old master. I have traced the Rebel spies to her. Now she is my only link to finding their secret base. A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master.
Remember, a Jedi can feel the Force flowing through him. I can’t get involved! I’ve got work to do! It’s not that I like the Empire, I hate it, but there’s nothing I can do about it right now. It’s such a long way from here. I call it luck. You are a part of the Rebel Alliance and a traitor! Take her away!
Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.
The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. Leave that to me. Send a distress signal, and inform the Senate that all on board were killed. Red Five standing by.
I find your lack of faith disturbing.
A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master. Hey, Luke! May the Force be with you. Red Five standing by. Red Five standing by. Your eyes can deceive you. Don’t trust them.
Fearing coronavirus recession, France announces €45 billion in business aid
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that’s what you’re best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt it was in the presence of my old master. I have traced the Rebel spies to her. Now she is my only link to finding their secret base. A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master.
Remember, a Jedi can feel the Force flowing through him. I can’t get involved! I’ve got work to do! It’s not that I like the Empire, I hate it, but there’s nothing I can do about it right now. It’s such a long way from here. I call it luck. You are a part of the Rebel Alliance and a traitor! Take her away!
Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.
The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. Leave that to me. Send a distress signal, and inform the Senate that all on board were killed. Red Five standing by.
I find your lack of faith disturbing.
A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master. Hey, Luke! May the Force be with you. Red Five standing by. Red Five standing by. Your eyes can deceive you. Don’t trust them.
US, Australian central banks push more money into markets
All right. Well, take care yourself. I guess that’s what you’re best, presence old master? A tremor in the Force. The last time felt it was in the presence of my old master. I have traced the Rebel spies to her. Now she is my only link to finding their secret base. A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master.
Remember, a Jedi can feel the Force flowing through him. I can’t get involved! I’ve got work to do! It’s not that I like the Empire, I hate it, but there’s nothing I can do about it right now. It’s such a long way from here. I call it luck. You are a part of the Rebel Alliance and a traitor! Take her away!
Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.
The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. The plans you refer to will soon be back in our hands. Leave that to me. Send a distress signal, and inform the Senate that all on board were killed. Red Five standing by.
I find your lack of faith disturbing.
A tremor in the Force. The last time I felt it was in the presence of my old master. Hey, Luke! May the Force be with you. Red Five standing by. Red Five standing by. Your eyes can deceive you. Don’t trust them.