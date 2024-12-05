20 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 5, 2024
type here...

CBI arrests absconding accused in Assam deposit scam case

Mintu Das, proprietor of the Indian Institute of Banking & Information Technology (IIBIT) in Guwahati, along with others, is accused of defrauding investors through promises of substantial returns on stock market investments.

NationalAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Mintu Das, accused of orchestrating fraudulent activities linked to unregulated deposit schemes in Assam, a press release issued by the CBI said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, Das, who had been evading authorities since January 2024, was arrested on December 3, 2024, in Delhi.

Related Posts:

Mintu Das, proprietor of the Indian Institute of Banking & Information Technology (IIBIT) in Guwahati, along with others, is accused of defrauding investors through promises of substantial returns on stock market investments.

Meanwhile, the Assam Government requested CBI’s intervention after the initial FIR, registered under FIR No. 130/2024 on September 4, 2024, by Bhangagarh Police Station in Kamrup (M) District, highlighted the extensive nature of the fraud.

Additionally, the case was re-registered by CBI under RC-15/24, EO-III, on October 14, 2024, prompting a detailed investigation.

- Advertisement -

The FIR further alleged that Mintu Das attracted significant investments through newspaper advertisements, luring unsuspecting investors with promises of high dividends.

However, after making minimal payments, Das ceased all transactions, ultimately failing to return the principal amounts.

Victims across Assam and other states were also affected, with many threatened when they sought legal remedies for their lost funds.

CBI’s investigation, which included analyzing digital evidence and consulting reliable sources, led to Das’ capture.

- Advertisement -

He is currently on transit remand to Assam, where he will be produced before a competent court.

Further investigations are underway.

10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati’s air quality improves by 33.79% in a year

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World 10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India