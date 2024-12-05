CBI arrests absconding accused in Assam deposit scam case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Mintu Das, accused of orchestrating fraudulent activities linked to unregulated deposit schemes in Assam, a press release issued by the CBI said on Thursday.

As per reports, Das, who had been evading authorities since January 2024, was arrested on December 3, 2024, in Delhi.

Mintu Das, proprietor of the Indian Institute of Banking & Information Technology (IIBIT) in Guwahati, along with others, is accused of defrauding investors through promises of substantial returns on stock market investments.

CBI ARRESTS ABSCONDING ACCUSED SHRI MINTU DAS IN A CASE RELATED TO FRAUDULENT ACTIVITIES AND UNREGULATED DEPOSIT SCHEMES OF ASSAM

Meanwhile, the Assam Government requested CBI’s intervention after the initial FIR, registered under FIR No. 130/2024 on September 4, 2024, by Bhangagarh Police Station in Kamrup (M) District, highlighted the extensive nature of the fraud.

Additionally, the case was re-registered by CBI under RC-15/24, EO-III, on October 14, 2024, prompting a detailed investigation.

The FIR further alleged that Mintu Das attracted significant investments through newspaper advertisements, luring unsuspecting investors with promises of high dividends.

However, after making minimal payments, Das ceased all transactions, ultimately failing to return the principal amounts.

Victims across Assam and other states were also affected, with many threatened when they sought legal remedies for their lost funds.

CBI’s investigation, which included analyzing digital evidence and consulting reliable sources, led to Das’ capture.

He is currently on transit remand to Assam, where he will be produced before a competent court.

Further investigations are underway.