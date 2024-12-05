20 C
Assam extends scholarship verification deadline for ST applications

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: The Directorate of Tribal Affairs, Assam, has announced an extension for Institute Nodal Officers (INOs) to verify online applications for the Pre-Matric Scholarship (Class IX & X) and Post-Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students for the academic year 2024-25, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Thursday.

The new deadline for verification on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) (http://www.scholarships.gov.in) is now 10th December 2024.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “The deadline for Institute Nodal Officers (INO) to verify online applications for the Pre-Matric Scholarship (Class IX & X) and Post-Matric Scholarship for ST students for the 2024-25 academic year on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) (scholarships.gov.in) has been extended to 10th December 2024.”

The extension, notified through office advertisement ECF No: 396599/714, modifies a previous announcement dated 31st October 2024.

INOs are further urged to complete the verification of pending applications within this revised timeline to ensure timely processing and disbursal of scholarships.

Additionally, the extension will provide more time for INOs to meticulously verify applications, ensuring deserving students receive their scholarships without delays.

