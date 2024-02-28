23 C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Jharkhand: Several feared dead after train crashes passengers at Jamtara

Ranchi, Feb 28: Several individuals are reported to have lost their lives after being hit by a train in Jharkhand’s Jamtara on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports suggest that the victims jumped off a train they were on as it caught fire, only to be fatally struck by another train.

Jamtara’s deputy commissioner, Shashi Bhushan Mehra, confirmed the incident at Kala Jharia railway station in Jharkhand. Mehra stated that there have been a few reported deaths, but the exact death toll is yet to be determined.

He added that medical teams and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene, and the injured are being transported for medical attention.

