22.7 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
type here...

NHAI hikes toll charges by 4-5 pc across country

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 1: Commuters on national highways and expressways will need to pay more for their road journeys, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of 4 to 5 per cent on highway sections across the country.

The revised toll charges for motorists on national highways across the country have come into effect from Tuesday, a senior highways ministry official told PTI.

- Advertisement -

NHAI notifies toll rate hikes for all the national highways and expressways separately.

Related Posts:

According to him, the change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation. Every year, it is implemented from April 1.

There are around 855 user fee plazas on the national highway network on which user fee is levied as per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Out of these, around 675 are public-funded fee plazas and 180 are concessionaire-operated toll plazas.

The revised rates will affect the commuters of key routes across the country, including Delhi-Meerut Experssways, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Jaipur Highway, among others.

- Advertisement -

Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) fellow SP Singh said toll (road use charge) upward revision in relation to the increase in WPI will not have any significant effect on truck rentals as March 1- 31, 2025, has witnessed already an increase in truck rentals on leading trunk routes across the country by 2.5-3 per cent on the back of 10-15 jump in cargo offerings.

“In some way, the truckers have already discounted the likely increase in toll-free by the National Highway Authority of India,” he said.

According to him, the increase in truck rentals during March 2025 is disproportionately high in comparison to a routine meagre increase in toll fees. (PTI)

10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM bats for alternative route to bypass ‘Chicken’s Neck’

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling