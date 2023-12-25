Opposition leader calls Kerala CM a coward, arrogant

Strap: Police action during cong protest

KOCHI, Dec 24: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly

V D Satheesan on Sunday lashed out at Kerala chief minister

Pinarayi Vijayan calling him a “coward” and “arrogant” over the

police allegedly using water cannons and tear gas on Congress

leaders a day ago and lodging a case against them for

destroying public property.

Kerala Police on Saturday registered a case against state

Congress chief K Sudhakaran, Satheesan and the senior leaders,

including MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with the violence in

Thiruvananthapuram during the party’s march to the DGP

office.

The LoP, at a press meet here, questioned the rationale behind

booking the Congress leaders for criminal offences and

destruction of property when water cannons and a tear gas

shell were used against them while they were speaking on a

stage near the protest site.

State capital Thiruvananthapuram witnessed incidents of

violence on Saturday during protests organised by the Kerala

Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in which a battery of

senior Congress leaders in Kerala, including senior MPs and

MLAs, suffered from suffocation and some were even

hospitalised after police fired tear gas shells.

Later, a case was registered by police against the MPs and

MLAs under various provisions of the IPC, including that of

rioting, obstructing roads and preventing public servants from

performing their duties, against all the leaders and the party

workers who took part in the protest.

Satheesan alleged that lodging of the case was an attempt to

scare the Congress leaders and said that it was unsuccessful.

Regarding the alleged use of water cannons and a tear gas

against the Congress leaders, he claimed it was an attempt to

harm or kill them as the CM was “angry and frustrated” over

the failure of the Nava Kerala Sadas, the state government’s

outreach programme, and Vijayan becoming a laughing stock

before the public.

The LoP said it was the CM who paved the way for conflict and

riots in the state by terming assaults on Youth Congress (YC)

and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists as “rescue efforts”

and to continue the same.

“Now he is asking us to exercise restraint. He (CM) turned the

state into a land of goondas. The police have become mute

spectators. The CM is a coward and is arrogant…”

“Policing in Kerala has failed. It is being controlled by a group in

the CM’s office. Left party criminals are running rampant in the

state without concern for law and order,” he alleged.

He further said that it shows the “double standards” of the CM

and his government.

The double standards are also evident in the different modes of

action taken against the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the

student wing of the CPI(M), and the YC and KSU activists with

regard to showing of black flags, Satheesan contended.

The LoP said that the Congress and the UDF would be

organising strong protests against the same in the coming days.

He said that the Congress will face the violence against its

leaders as well the YC and KSU activists both legally and

politically.

The LoP also questioned how the Nava Kerala Sadas had

benefited the public and alleged it was used by the CM to turn

the state into a place of conflict.

“He (CM) is questioning the logic or common sense of the

people through his actions. People have realised that the Nava

Kerala Sadas was a political campaign at the cost of public

money,” he claimed.

Satheesan also said that the UDF would be boycotting the

swearing-in of K B Ganesh Kumar as he was allegedly behind

the conspiracy to implicate late Congress stalwart Oommen

Chandy.

“So, we cannot go there and attend his swearing-in ceremony.

We ask the CM and the government to withdraw from the

decision to make him a minister,” he said. (PTI)