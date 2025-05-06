24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
type here...

Russia fully backs India’s fight against terrorism, Putin tells PM Modi in phone call

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, May 5: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call that Russia fully backs India’s fight against terrorism and that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice.
In the conversation with Modi, Putin “strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam” and conveyed condolences at the loss of innocent lives, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.


A Russian embassy readout said Putin described the terror attack as “barbaric” and that both the leaders emphasised the need for an “uncompromising fight” against terrorism in all its manifestations.
It also said that the president accepted the prime minister’s invitation for the annual India-Russia summit to be held in India this year.
Putin was among the first world leaders to condemn the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

- Advertisement -


The Russian president conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed “full support” to India in the fight against terrorism, Jaiswal said.
“He emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice,” the MEA spokesperson added.

Related Posts:


Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.
Modi conveyed his greetings to Putin for the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day and invited him for the annual India-Russia summit to be held in India later this year, Jaiswal said.


The Russian readout said the president once again “expressed his sincere condolences over the death of Indian citizens as a result of the barbaric terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam.”
During the conversation, the strategic nature of Russia-India relations as a special privileged partnership was emphasised, it said.


These relations are not subject to “external influence” and continue to develop dynamically in all areas, it said.

- Advertisement -


It said Modi congratulated Putin and all the Russian people on the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory Day. (PTI)

Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP’s North East in-charge Sambit Patra meets 2 Kuki MLAs in...

The Hills Times -
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape 10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies 10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends