Woman stripped naked, paraded after son elopes with girlfriend in Karnataka

HT Digital,

Bengaluru, Dec 11: A 42-year-old woman was publicly humiliated and assaulted in Karnataka’s Belagavi district after her son eloped with a woman. The incident occurred on Monday in Hosa Vantamuri village, as per the police who have arrested seven people in relation to the case.

The woman’s son, aged 24, had been in a relationship with an 18-year-old woman. However, her family had arranged her marriage with a different man. The young couple fled before the engagement ceremony.

The police are currently trying to locate them. The assaulted woman, who is the mother of the man who eloped, was attacked at her home by the relatives of the woman her son had been in a relationship with.

The Kakati police reported that she was paraded naked, tied to an electric pole and assaulted. She is currently receiving treatment in a Belagavi hospital. Home Minister G Parameshwara, who visited the village, condemned the act and assured that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.