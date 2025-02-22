17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
type here...

SilverLine project in focus after Union Minister Goyal’s mention

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOCHI (KERALA), Feb 21: The Kerala government’s ambitious SilverLine project, which was stalled following mass protests, has once again sparked hope after Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal mentioned it during his address at the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) held here.

Highlighting key infrastructure projects in the state, including the Vizhinjam deep-sea port, Goyal referred to SilverLine as a transformative semi-high-speed rail corridor that would connect Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, reducing travel time to just four hours.

- Advertisement -

“SilverLine, a semi-high-speed railway line connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, will reduce travel time to four hours,” he said.

Related Posts:

The proposed 530-km railway line, to be developed by K-Rail—a joint venture between the Kerala government and the Ministry of Railways—had been stalled due to widespread public protests, opposition from political parties, and delays in securing central government approvals.

However, the project received a fresh ray of hope after Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw indicated that it could move forward if Kerala addressed technical and environmental concerns.

During his visit to Kerala last year, Vaishnaw stated that he had discussed the matter with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during their meeting in New Delhi.

- Advertisement -

Following this, officials from the Kerala Rail Development Corporation held discussions with Southern Railway authorities in December last year.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, continue to resist the project, arguing that it would lead to large-scale displacement of families and cause significant environmental damage.

Goyal’s remarks at the summit, coupled with his assurance that the Union government is committed to Kerala’s development, have rekindled discussions about the future of SilverLine. (PTI)

10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP’s narrative was aimed at diverting attention from own sins: Congress...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring