26.3 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 6, 2025
type here...

10 arrested with brown sugar from 2 Manipur districts

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Sept 5: Security forces have arrested 10 people from Manipur’s Churachandpur and Senapati districts and recovered brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore from their possession, police said on Friday.

Four persons were apprehended from Lamjang area in Churachandpur district on Wednesday with 1.5 kg of brown sugar concealed in 122 soap cases, they said.

- Advertisement -

The security forces also arrested six people, including a woman, from Tadubi Check Post in Senapati district on Wednesday and recovered 2.1 kg of brown sugar from their possession, a police officer said.

Related Posts:

Two four-wheelers were also impounded by the police during the second operation, he said.

The accused are being questioned for more details, the officer added. (PTI)

8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 September, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World