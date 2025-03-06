Acquiring certificate is not the end: Temjen Imna Along

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 5: Nagaland minister of tourism and higher education Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday said acquiring a certificate is not the end but just a beginning to learn more and strive for the best outcome in life.

Along was addressing the 38th convocation of Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre, Kohima, at Capital Convention Centre, Kohima as the guest of honour.

Congratulating the students who have successfully completed their course in different disciplines, he exhorted them to be a game changer in society rather than being parasites.

He also urged the graduating students to be truthful to oneself and bring back those qualities of honesty, hard work and hospitalities that “our forefathers” had practiced long before amongst the Nagas and lead the society in the right direction.

Delivering the director’s report, regional director, IGNOU, Dr Premila Swamy D informed that under the Kohima Regional Centre, 220 (UG and PG) candidates received certificates out of 914 eligible students from across the country, consisting of 711 master degree holders, 155 bachelor’s degree holders, 31 diploma holders and 17 under certificate programmes, during the convocation. Altogether 914 students passed out from the IGNOU centres in 2025.

The IGNOU students shared their experiences in the institute during the convocation.

The main convocation function of the university was held at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Commissioner and secretary, higher education, Rajesh Soundararanjan and director, higher education, V Lovitoly Sema and officials from IGNOU were part of the convocation programme.