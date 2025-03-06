15.9 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 6, 2025
type here...

Acquiring certificate is not the end: Temjen Imna Along

38th convocation of Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre, Kohima

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 5: Nagaland minister of tourism and higher education Temjen Imna Along on Wednesday said acquiring a certificate is not the end but just a beginning to learn more and strive for the best outcome in life.

- Advertisement -

Along was addressing the 38th convocation of Indra Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre, Kohima, at Capital Convention Centre, Kohima as the guest of honour.

Related Posts:

Congratulating the students who have successfully completed their course in different disciplines, he exhorted them to be a game changer in society rather than being parasites.

He also urged the graduating students to be truthful to oneself and bring back those qualities of honesty, hard work and hospitalities that “our forefathers” had practiced long before amongst the Nagas and lead the society in the right direction.

Delivering the director’s report, regional director, IGNOU, Dr Premila Swamy D informed that under the Kohima Regional Centre, 220 (UG and PG) candidates received certificates out of 914 eligible students from across the country, consisting of 711 master degree holders, 155 bachelor’s degree holders, 31 diploma holders and 17 under certificate programmes, during the convocation. Altogether 914 students passed out from the IGNOU centres in 2025.

- Advertisement -

The IGNOU students shared their experiences in the institute during the convocation.

The main convocation function of the university was held at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Commissioner and secretary, higher education, Rajesh Soundararanjan and director, higher education, V Lovitoly Sema and officials from IGNOU were part of the convocation programme.

10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

COTU statement on Government of India threat to national unity: COCOMI

The Hills Times -
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise