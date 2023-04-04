IGNOU Degrees Equivalent To Other Varsity Degrees: Tripura Varsity VC

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 3: Clearing doubts in the minds of some, Tripura University vice chancellor Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain said degrees, diplomas or certificates received from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) are equivalent to the degrees, diplomas or certificates received from any conventional or traditional institutions or universities and recognised everywhere in the country and abroad.

Prasain was speaking at the 36th convocation of IGNOU Regional Centre Kohima at Ura Academy hall as the guest of honour on Monday.

He highlighted how some students who passed out from IGNOU are now IAS officers. He challenged the students to give their best and strive towards excellence and success.

Prasain said thousands of students have benefited through IGNOU since its inception. He congratulated the students on receiving degrees, diplomas and certificates in different disciplines at the 36th convocation, saying they are very lucky to get the opportunity to study and receive degrees from IGNOU.

Prasain also highlighted the National Education Policy and its avenues/courses for the students to get higher education through online in various disciplines where an individual can undertake two degrees simultaneously and get more opportunities to venture out.

He said there are IGNOU study centres in 15 countries to enable people to get more education irrespective of age, race, etc. He also said due to shortage of universities in the northeastern states unlike the other states in India, especially in Nagaland, IGNOU has become an ideal institution for any individual to pursue higher studies.

Prasain challenged the degree recipient not to be a job seeker but a job giver at any given opportunity.

The degree certificates to the students were given away by Prasain.

Regional director, IGNOU Kohima, Dr Timir Tripathi said out of the 1,002 students under the centre, 633 received master’s degree, 129 bachelor’s degree, 125 diplomas and 115 certificates.