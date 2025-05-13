Arunachal Governor extends greetings on Buddha Purnima

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, May 12: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh KT Parnaik, extended warm greetings to the people of the State, particularly the Buddhist community, on the sacred occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In his message, the Governor expressed hope that the auspicious day would continue to inspire all with Lord Buddha’s timeless teachings of love, peace, and harmony.

Describing Lord Buddha as the “Light of Asia” and one of the greatest spiritual teachers in history, the Governor highlighted the enduring relevance of his message of compassion, nonviolence, tolerance, and universal brotherhood. He noted that these teachings continue to uplift and guide millions across the globe, offering strength and solace in times of need.

The Governor emphasized the significance of the Eightfold Path—Right View, Right Intention, Right Speech, Right Action, Right Livelihood, Right Effort, Right Mindfulness, and Right Concentration—as a profound guide to ethical and mindful living. These principles, he said, form the core of the Dharma and encourage a life grounded in wisdom and compassion.

Concluding his message, Governor Parnaik wished that the observance of Buddha Purnima may further deepen the bonds of unity, mutual respect, and emotional harmony among all communities, and bring peace and well-being to every corner of society.