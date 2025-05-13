Buddha Purnima celebrated with reverence at Gompa Mandir, Itanagar

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 12: Buddha Purnima, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha, was celebrated with profound devotion and spiritual fervor at Gompa Mandir in Itanagar. Devotees from all walks of life gathered to offer prayers and participate in sacred rituals honoring the life and teachings of the Buddha.

The serene ambiance of the temple was filled with the sound of chants and prayers as followers paid homage to Lord Buddha, widely revered as the “Light of Asia” and one of the greatest spiritual teachers in history.

The occasion served as a reminder of the Buddha’s timeless teachings—compassion, nonviolence, tolerance, peace, and universal brotherhood—which continue to inspire and guide millions around the world. Attendees expressed hope that these enduring values would lead humanity toward harmony, especially in challenging times.

The celebration concluded with a collective prayer for global peace and well-being, encapsulating the true essence of Buddha Purnima.