China’s mega power project on Siang River to have cascading effect on India, B’desh: Arunachal CM

ITANAGAR, Sept 6: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema

Khandu on Wednesday expressed concern over China’s

proposed mega hydropower project on the upstream of Siang

River in Tibet, stating it will have a cascading effect on India and

Bangladesh in the near future.

During a zero-hour discussion in the state assembly, initiated by

Congress MLA Lombo Tayeng seeking a declaration of recurring

annual floods in Siang Valley as a natural calamity, Khandu said

China has proposed a 60,000 MW hydro-power plant on the

river, called Tsangpo in Tibet, in its 14th five-year plan.

"We are worried about the project’s impact in the future.

Accordingly, a high-level meeting of the Brahmaputra Board

was convened recently. The Centre has proposed a barrage on

Siang River so that Chinese activities do not affect the river," he

said.

Khandu said a survey for the proposed barrage will be carried

out, and once it is completed, the Centre will decide on the

next step.

Tayeng, while initiating the discussion, pointed out that the

Siang River is frequently changing its course causing massive

land erosion of a few lakh hectares of cultivated land, and

reducing the area of the D Ering wildlife sanctuary.

”Since there is a possible involvement of China in blocking and

diverting of water, dumping of construction material in the

river and unwarranted releasing of water in the upstream in

their territory, if the phenomenon of recurring floods in Siang

Valley is not declared a national calamity and adequate

measures taken, it may be disastrous in near future,” Tayeng

said.

Khandu, in response, informed the assembly that there is no

provision, executive or legal, to declare a recurring natural

calamity as a national calamity.

The existing guidelines of the State Disaster Response Fund

(SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) do not

contemplate declaring a disaster as a national calamity.

"There is also no mention of national calamity in Disaster

Management Act 2005," the chief minister added.

He said in case of any major disaster, an inter-ministerial

central team visits the affected areas and on the basis of their

recommendation and report, the National Disaster

Management Authority (NDMA) allocates additional funds to

the state from the NDRF.

At least three districts of the state – Siang, Upper Siang and

East Siang – through which the river passes before entering

Assam, where the river is known as Brahmaputra, experiences

annual floods during the monsoon.

He said a proposal for erosion control and flood management in

the left bank of the Siang River in the Mebo sub-division of East

Siang district was submitted by the Arunachal Pradesh

government to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

The ministry asked the state administration in May this year to

resubmit the proposal in an integrated manner by adopting a

basin or sub-basin approach covering the major length of the

rivers and their tributaries instead of proposing separate works

in selected or arbitrary reaches, he added. (PTI)