Hands-on training empowers North East scholars in advanced instrumentation

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has successfully concluded a four-day Hands-on Training Program, focusing on Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) and Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometry (AAS). The intensive residential training program saw the participation of 40 research scholars from various North East universities.

The event’s valedictory session featured Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, delivering a welcome address, followed by an address by Prof M. Ramachandra Mohan, Former Professor and Dean at Bangalore University. The program concluded with remarks from Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, and the distribution of certificates to the participants.

The training program attracted scholars from universities including Tezpur University, Assam University, Nagaland University, Bodoland University, and Assam Don Bosco University, in addition to USTM.

Dr. Azmol Hussain Barbhuiya, Academic Registrar of USTM and Director of ARC (Advanced Research Center), emphasized that USTM is the first private university in the North East to have a Central Instrumentation facility of this caliber. He highlighted the facility’s potential to benefit Ph.D. scholars by enhancing their research capabilities, enabling them to independently interpret data, and supporting their academic pursuits.

Sabrin Sultana, Senior Scientific Officer at ARC, played a vital role in the training, focusing on sample preparation, method development, sample analysis, data analysis, and interpretation. Participants gained hands-on experience and engaged in in-depth discussions on the application of advanced instruments in research.

Sultana explained that this training would empower participants to pursue careers as scientific officers, scientific assistants, forensic officers, among other roles. It would also aid in data interpretation and the publication of high-impact research papers.

The successful completion of this training program at USTM marks a significant milestone in advancing scientific excellence in the North East. By equipping scholars with advanced instrumentation skills, it is expected to drive groundbreaking research and innovation across scientific disciplines, benefiting society as a whole.