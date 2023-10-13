VC UTSM leads Indian delegations to Taiwan

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 12: Prof G D Sharma vice chancellor,
University of Science and Technology Meghalaya and
president of the Association of Indian Universities New Delhi
has been leading the Indian delegation to Taiwan on the
invitation of the education minister of Taiwan to enhance
collaboration and cooperation between Indian universities
and Taiwan universities.
The delegation has been engaged in various forums,
discussions, visits, and other collaborative efforts from
October 8-14 in Taiwan.
The delegation comprised Prof G D Sharma vice chancellor,
USTM, Dr M Pant vice chancellor, Assam University Silchar, S
P Bansal vice chancellor of Himachal Central University, Dr
Neelam Gupta vice chancellor Dr HSG Central University,
Sagar, Dr Vinay Pathak vice chancellor CSJM University,
Kanpur and Pankaj Mittal secretary General Association of
Indian Universities New Delhi.
In a telephonic communication, Prof GD Sharma stated, “Our
delegation visited the National Taipei University and
interacted with the vice president and dean of the University
to sign an MoU for collaboration, student scholarships, and
faculty training in the fields of artificial intelligence and
condenser technology”.
The Ministry of education has also arranged visits to six top
universities in Taiwan and invited to join discussions during
the week. “We have an opportunity to apprehend the scope
of having joint degree programs with Taiwan’s universities.
Our visit will open up possibilities for more education and
research collaborations and exchange”, he added.
The vice president of National Taipei University took the
delegation to the laboratories where prototypes for
industries are being created. Industry bodies have
established their labs and financial support to the university.
Prof Sheng Tung Huang Dean, Industry Liaison Office, prof Ho
Chio Chuang, dean research and development, and prof Chin
Sheng Chen, dean of innovation and research for science and
technology have different prototypes of industries developed
by the university.
The education minister of Taiwan Dr Mon Chi Lio along with
vice chancellors and officials of the ministry had an
interactive session with the delegation and dean of different
faculty and directors about facilitating the cooperation
between Indian universities and Taiwan universities. The
delegation also visited the National Museum of Taiwan and
participated in a round table conference with the deputy
minister of education Taiwan.
The delegation will be visiting six best universities in Taiwan.
The interaction with the minister of foreign affairs, Taiwan
also encouraged collaboration to share the talent and
potential of Indian youth for UG, PG, and research education.
He informed that about ten percent of seats are available for
international students. The Taiwan government also provides
a scholarship of about 300 US dollar.