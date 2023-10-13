VC UTSM leads Indian delegations to Taiwan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: Prof G D Sharma vice chancellor,

University of Science and Technology Meghalaya and

president of the Association of Indian Universities New Delhi

has been leading the Indian delegation to Taiwan on the

invitation of the education minister of Taiwan to enhance

collaboration and cooperation between Indian universities

and Taiwan universities.

The delegation has been engaged in various forums,

discussions, visits, and other collaborative efforts from

October 8-14 in Taiwan.

The delegation comprised Prof G D Sharma vice chancellor,

USTM, Dr M Pant vice chancellor, Assam University Silchar, S

P Bansal vice chancellor of Himachal Central University, Dr

Neelam Gupta vice chancellor Dr HSG Central University,

Sagar, Dr Vinay Pathak vice chancellor CSJM University,

Kanpur and Pankaj Mittal secretary General Association of

Indian Universities New Delhi.

In a telephonic communication, Prof GD Sharma stated, “Our

delegation visited the National Taipei University and

interacted with the vice president and dean of the University

to sign an MoU for collaboration, student scholarships, and

faculty training in the fields of artificial intelligence and

condenser technology”.

The Ministry of education has also arranged visits to six top

universities in Taiwan and invited to join discussions during

the week. “We have an opportunity to apprehend the scope

of having joint degree programs with Taiwan’s universities.

Our visit will open up possibilities for more education and

research collaborations and exchange”, he added.

The vice president of National Taipei University took the

delegation to the laboratories where prototypes for

industries are being created. Industry bodies have

established their labs and financial support to the university.

Prof Sheng Tung Huang Dean, Industry Liaison Office, prof Ho

Chio Chuang, dean research and development, and prof Chin

Sheng Chen, dean of innovation and research for science and

technology have different prototypes of industries developed

by the university.

The education minister of Taiwan Dr Mon Chi Lio along with

vice chancellors and officials of the ministry had an

interactive session with the delegation and dean of different

faculty and directors about facilitating the cooperation

between Indian universities and Taiwan universities. The

delegation also visited the National Museum of Taiwan and

participated in a round table conference with the deputy

minister of education Taiwan.

The delegation will be visiting six best universities in Taiwan.

The interaction with the minister of foreign affairs, Taiwan

also encouraged collaboration to share the talent and

potential of Indian youth for UG, PG, and research education.

He informed that about ten percent of seats are available for

international students. The Taiwan government also provides

a scholarship of about 300 US dollar.