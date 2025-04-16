35.8 C
Kohima DC Enforces Strict Ban on Jungle Burning Amid Rising Forest Fires

By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, APR 16: In response to the increasing number of forest fires in the region, Kohima Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem has issued a firm directive enforcing a total ban on the burning of jungles and forested areas. The move is part of a broader initiative to curb the escalating threat posed by wildfires, which have often been sparked by deliberate or careless acts.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed that these fires have caused extensive damage to wildlife habitats and public property, while also endangering human lives—especially those living near forest zones. Uncontrolled wildfires not only devastate the natural environment but also pose a serious risk to public safety.

Invoking Section 162 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Buchem classified such acts as public nuisances, citing their disruptive impact on public order and their potential to cause significant harm. He urged all individuals and groups to strictly follow the ban, emphasizing that it would be rigorously enforced across the district.

The directive further warned that violators would face legal action under the BNSS, the Nagaland Forest Act of 1968, and the Rules for Administration of Justice and Police in Nagaland, 1937.

The administration has also appealed to citizens and local bodies to remain alert and actively participate in preventing forest fires. Officials highlighted that community cooperation is crucial to protect both the environment and public well-being.

