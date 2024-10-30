Meghalaya HC Orders Vending Zones to Ease Shillong’s Street Congestion

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 30: The Meghalaya High Court has issued a directive aimed at regulating street vending in Shillong, calling for the establishment of a dedicated committee by the Principal Secretary of the Urban Affairs Department. This decision mandates a systematic approach to delineating lawful vending zones and restricting unauthorized vending in specified areas around the capital city. The court’s move aims to address increasing congestion and ensure that the legal framework governing street vendors is effectively enforced within the city limits.

According to the court’s order, the Principal Secretary will form a committee of competent authorities tasked with designating clear vending zones and pinpointing areas where vending activities will be legally permitted. The committee’s responsibilities will extend beyond identifying authorized vending locations, with a focus on organizing an official inventory of all authorized vendors and determining whether they are operating within the sanctioned areas.

The directive from the Meghalaya High Court was in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Shillong resident Philip Khrawbok Shati. The PIL raised concerns over unregulated street vending and the related challenges it poses to the urban infrastructure of Shillong, specifically noting the congestion and disruption in heavily trafficked zones. The court, represented by a division bench including Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, acknowledged these concerns, resulting in the directive for a regulatory framework that balances the interests of street vendors with public convenience and safety.

Additionally, the committee will be responsible for identifying restricted zones where vending activities will be explicitly prohibited. This is intended to ease the strain on high-traffic areas and ensure smoother movement for pedestrians and vehicles alike. This structured approach is anticipated to mitigate some of the challenges associated with street vending, especially in the city’s more congested zones, which have often seen foot traffic and vehicular movement hindered by unregulated vendor setups.

The High Court’s directive also includes a mandate to assess whether authorized vendors are operating within their designated zones or if they have sublet or transferred their permitted locations to unauthorized third parties. This clause addresses an underlying issue where vendors, who initially secure authorization, may lease or transfer their spots, leading to the presence of unlicensed vendors occupying these areas without official consent. The court’s stipulation aims to curb this practice, ensuring that authorized vendors maintain sole control over their designated locations and adhere to the conditions of their licenses.

In addition to creating a database of sanctioned vendors, the committee is tasked with developing a detailed inventory of unauthorized vendors. This inventory will play a crucial role in streamlining vending activities and enforcing regulations that prevent encroachments in designated non-vending zones. By systematically cataloging both authorized and unauthorized vendors, the committee will be better positioned to implement effective control measures, creating a fair and balanced urban environment for all.

The Meghalaya High Court has further directed the committee to submit a comprehensive report of its findings by February 28, 2025, which will document its progress in designating vending zones, compiling inventories, and enforcing restrictions. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for the first week of March 2025, during which it will review the committee’s report and assess whether the measures undertaken have effectively addressed the concerns highlighted in the PIL.

The directive has prompted discussions within the community, as street vendors are an integral part of Shillong’s daily life and local economy. While many residents welcome the court’s efforts to regulate street vending and reduce congestion, there is also concern among vendors about potential restrictions and relocation to less lucrative areas. Balancing these economic considerations with public order and urban planning objectives will be a key challenge for the committee as it moves forward with the High Court’s mandate.

This step towards formalizing street vending regulations also reflects a broader trend in urban governance aimed at harmonizing economic opportunities with community welfare and public safety. The authorities are expected to engage with local vendors, vendors’ associations, and community leaders as part of their efforts to implement a sustainable framework that respects both the livelihood of street vendors and the needs of Shillong’s residents.

As the High Court’s directive sets the stage for a new era of regulated street vending in Shillong, there is hope that these measures will bring about meaningful improvements in the city’s infrastructure, traffic flow, and general public convenience. The next few months will be critical as the committee carries out its responsibilities and prepares its report for review by the court, marking a significant step in the ongoing efforts to create a balanced and orderly urban environment in Shillong.