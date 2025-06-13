32.1 C
Manipur Guv, ex-CM Biren Singh express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash

IMPHAL, June 12: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the aircraft crash in Ahmedabad.

A London-bound Air India plane with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Several casualties are feared.

A 20-year-old Manipuri woman from Thoubal district, identified as Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, was a member of the cabin crew of the aircraft.

In a post on X, Raj Bhavan Imphal said, “The Hon’ble Governor of Manipur has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic and shocking incident of an aircraft crash that occurred during a flight from Ahmedabad to London. He has prayed to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of all those injured in this unfortunate mishap.”

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also expressed shock and grief over the incident.

Singh, in a post on X, said, “I am deeply shocked and grieved by the tragic Air India flight crash near Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, this afternoon. The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London, carried 242 people on board, including Ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani and our own daughter of Manipur, Ms Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, who was serving as part of the cabin crew.”

“This heartbreaking incident has shaken the entire nation. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families during this unimaginably difficult time,” Singh added. (PTI)

