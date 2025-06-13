Manipur Guv, ex-CM Biren Singh express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash

IMPHAL, June 12: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the aircraft crash in Ahmedabad.

A London-bound Air India plane with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Several casualties are feared.

- Advertisement -

A 20-year-old Manipuri woman from Thoubal district, identified as Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, was a member of the cabin crew of the aircraft.

In a post on X, Raj Bhavan Imphal said, “The Hon’ble Governor of Manipur has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic and shocking incident of an aircraft crash that occurred during a flight from Ahmedabad to London. He has prayed to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of all those injured in this unfortunate mishap.”

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also expressed shock and grief over the incident.

Singh, in a post on X, said, “I am deeply shocked and grieved by the tragic Air India flight crash near Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, this afternoon. The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London, carried 242 people on board, including Ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani and our own daughter of Manipur, Ms Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, who was serving as part of the cabin crew.”

- Advertisement -

“This heartbreaking incident has shaken the entire nation. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families during this unimaginably difficult time,” Singh added. (PTI)