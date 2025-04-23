27.5 C
Manipur: Kangpokpi Police asks its personnel to stay away from Apr 30 meeting

IMPHAL, April 22: The Kangpokpi district police has asked its personnel not to attend the meeting called by a “fictitious organisation”, stating that disciplinary action would be taken otherwise.

In a statement, the district police said it was learnt from social media that the Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee, under the aegis of Kuki Inpi, South West Sadar Hills, has called for a meeting of all personnel of police, Manipur Rifles and Indian Reserve Battalion from Kuki villages in Kangchup area on April 30.

“All personnel are strictly warned that the announcement made by the fictitious organisation is illegal and any uniformed personnel attending the meeting will be considered to have committed gross service misconduct and strict disciplinary action will be initiated,” it said.

Raising concern over the law and order situation in the state, the Meitei Heritage Society said summoning police personnel for such a meeting was a “mockery of India and democracy”. (PTI)

