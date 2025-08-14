Manipur Police Arrest 29-Year-Old for Smuggling Drugs from Myanmar

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 14: A 29-year-old man belonging to the Manipuri Muslim community was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly importing illegal drugs into Manipur from Myanmar via porous areas of Tengnoupal district, officials said on Thursday.

Operating on reliable inputs, an anti-smuggling squad of the Manipur Police conducted an operation where the suspect was arrested and narcotics seized. The combined effort of Thoubal and Tengnoupal district police saw Sangomsungbam Nasir Khan, a Khekman Amakcham resident of Thoubal Police Station, being apprehended.

Police seized 35 soap cases of suspected brown sugar weighing approximately half a kilogram (excluding soap cases) during the operation. The estimated value of the seized drugs in the international black market is around ₹1 crore.

The illicit material was seized during a quick raid at the home of Khan in Thoubal. A case has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023. The accused and the recovered materials are in the custody of the police as legal action continues.

