Guwahati
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Manipur Police Seize 10.5 kg of Heroin Worth Rs 10.5 Crore in Statewide Raids

During the operations, law enforcement officials arrested three suspected drug traffickers in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 27: Manipur Police have seized 10.5 kilograms of high-grade heroin powder, valued at approximately Rs 10.5 crore in the local illicit drug market, following multiple raids across the state over the past 48 hours.

During the operations, law enforcement officials arrested three suspected drug traffickers in Imphal East and Imphal West districts. Additionally, a car used for smuggling was seized, containing 880 soap cases filled with heroin, as reported on Thursday.

In an official bulletin released on the morning of March 25, 2025, police confirmed the arrest of three individuals found in possession of 5.5 kg of suspected heroin powder. Later, authorities in Imphal East district discovered an abandoned Bolero car, which, upon inspection, was found to contain 419 soap cases concealing around 5 kg of heroin powder.

Further crackdowns led to another major interception on National Highway 02, a key route linking Imphal to the Mao region near the Manipur-Nagaland border. In Imphal West district, officials apprehended three more individuals carrying narcotics. This raid resulted in the seizure of 461 soap cases containing approximately 5.5 kg of heroin powder.

In total, authorities confiscated 880 soap cases packed with around 10.5 kg of heroin. Investigators believe the drugs were trafficked from Myanmar and were intended to be smuggled out of the state via National Highway 102, a well-known corridor for illegal drug trade connecting Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland.

Following the arrests, Manipur Police registered cases against the suspects under relevant legal provisions and presented them before the appropriate court. However, officials have yet to disclose the identities of the arrested individuals.

