Meghalaya Assembly session to start from Feb 28

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The budget session of the eleventh Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will commence from February 28 to March 13.

There will be ten working days of which seven days have been allotted for government business and three days for private members’ business.

Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma said today that the calendar for the Assembly session has been approved by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

“We will have ten full working days—three days for Private Members’ Business and seven days for Government Business,” he stated.

He further assured that there should be enough time for everyone to participate, and in case of a shortage, the session could be extended, even on Friday, if required.

The meeting of BAC was attended by Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Prestone Tynsong, Leader of the Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma, Legislators Charles Pyngrope and Shri Lakhmen Rymbui, along with senior government officials. (NNN)