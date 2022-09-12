Mob Lynches Four Jail Escapees In Meghalaya

One manages to flee ** Police team reaches spot; probe on

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Sept 11: Four of the six prisoners, who escaped from the Jowai district jail, were killed in a mob attack at Shangpung village in West Jaintia Hills district on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3 pm when one of the prisoners went to a local tea shop to buy food and was identified by some of the people, who alerted the entire village, headman of Shangpung R Rabon said over phone.

At this time people came out in large numbers and started chasing after the prisoners who fled towards a forest area, he said.

Shocking pictures and visuals show angry villagers, armed with sticks, apprehending the prisoners and beating them mercilessly.

Four prisoners died in the mob attack while one managed to escape, the headman said.

Confirming the incident, inspector general of prisons, J K Marak said over phone, “Yes it is true that a group of villagers apprehended 4 of them and subsequently lynched them. Our officers have reached the PO and I’m awaiting more information.”

When queried about the identity of the 4 suspected deceased, Marak replied, “We are ascertaining but I’m told I Love You is among the dead.”

Sources said that Ramesh Dkhar, managed to escape from the jungle.

I Love You and Ramesh Dkhar were arrested in twin murder cases of tourist taxi drvers – Damehipaia Papeng and Fullmoon Kharsahnoh in August, this year.

However, the sixth prisoner was nowhere to be seen when the incident took place.

On Saturday, six prisoners escaped from Jowai district jail after they overpowered jail staff.

The escapees also include Marsanki Tariang, Rikamenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar and Lodestar Tang.

A day after the infamous I Love You and 5 other prison mates effected a daring jailbreak from Jowai District Jail, 4 of them were accosted by residents of Shangpung village in West Jaintia Hills from a forest area in Moothong-Shangpung which is opposite a government reserved forest in the periphery of the village. Shangpung is located more than 70 km from Shillong and a little over 1o km from the district headquarters Jowai.

West Jaintia Hills superintendent of police, B K Marak said that his officers were at the site “conducting spot inquiry and other necessary formalities” before returning to Jowai.

Meanwhile he informed, “A cognizable case has been registered under Jowai PS against the Prison staff and total 5 Prison staff have been arrested so far. 1 Head Warden and 4 Wardens.”