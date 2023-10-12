Mon DEO asks all to adhere to model code of conduct

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Oct 11: With the announcement of the bye-
election to the Tapi Assembly constituency by the Election
Commission of India on October 9, Mon deputy
commissioner and district election officer Ajit Kumar Verma
on Wednesday said the model code of conduct came into
force throughout Mon district with immediate effect.
He asked all political parties, intending candidates,
government departments/establishments, and the public to
strictly adhere to the model code of conduct and extend
cooperation to the district election machinery to ensure
peaceful conduct of the scheduled bye-poll.
The bye-election to the constituency under Mon district will
be held on November 7 and the counting of votes will take
place on December 3.
The bye-election was necessitated following the passing
away of sitting MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28.
The official gazette notification for the bye-election will be
issued on October 13 and the last date for filing nominations
is October 20. The date for scrutiny of nominations is
October 21 while the last date for withdrawal of
candidatures is October 23.
There are 20 polling stations in the Tapi assembly
constituency.
Meanwhile, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) has appealed to
the Election Commission of India to reconsider December 3
as the date for counting of votes in the bye-election in
Nagaland as the date falls on a Sunday.
In a letter to ECI secretary Sanjeev Kumar Prasad, NPF
secretary general Achumbemo Kikon said 90% of the citizens
in Nagaland are Christians and Sunday is observed as a very
solemn day of worship.
The NPF, therefore, appealed for reconsideration of the date
of counting.