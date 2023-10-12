Mon DEO asks all to adhere to model code of conduct

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 11: With the announcement of the bye-

election to the Tapi Assembly constituency by the Election

Commission of India on October 9, Mon deputy

commissioner and district election officer Ajit Kumar Verma

on Wednesday said the model code of conduct came into

force throughout Mon district with immediate effect.

He asked all political parties, intending candidates,

government departments/establishments, and the public to

strictly adhere to the model code of conduct and extend

cooperation to the district election machinery to ensure

peaceful conduct of the scheduled bye-poll.

The bye-election to the constituency under Mon district will

be held on November 7 and the counting of votes will take

place on December 3.

The bye-election was necessitated following the passing

away of sitting MLA Noke Wangnao on August 28.

The official gazette notification for the bye-election will be

issued on October 13 and the last date for filing nominations

is October 20. The date for scrutiny of nominations is

October 21 while the last date for withdrawal of

candidatures is October 23.

There are 20 polling stations in the Tapi assembly

constituency.

Meanwhile, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) has appealed to

the Election Commission of India to reconsider December 3

as the date for counting of votes in the bye-election in

Nagaland as the date falls on a Sunday.

In a letter to ECI secretary Sanjeev Kumar Prasad, NPF

secretary general Achumbemo Kikon said 90% of the citizens

in Nagaland are Christians and Sunday is observed as a very

solemn day of worship.

The NPF, therefore, appealed for reconsideration of the date

of counting.