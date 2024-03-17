Kohima licensed arms holders asked to deposit arms and ammo

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 16: With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the upcoming general elections, Kohima deputy commissioner and district magistrate Kumar Ramnikant on Saturday directed all licensed arms holders in Kohima district to deposit their arms and ammunition at the nearest police stations by March 30.

The DC issued the order in preparation for the election to the Lok Sabha in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines.

The order said the deposited arms and ammunition will be kept in police custody until one week after the declaration of election results. It said each depositor will receive a receipt from the officer in charge of the respective police station, who will also maintain proper records and ensure the safe custody of the arms.

It further stated that non-compliance with this directive will result in the cancellation of arms licenses and may incur penal action as per relevant sections of the law.

The DC further announced the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct following the Election Commission’s declaration of dates of the general election. The Code of Conduct, effective immediately, applies throughout Kohima district until the election process is complete, he said.

He urged all political parties, prospective candidates, government departments/establishments, and the public to adhere strictly to the guidelines and extend cooperation to the district election machinery for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDPP in Nagaland asked the rank and file of the party to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and election rules.

Any action that is in contravention of the rules and the model code of conduct will invite strict disciplinary action, party president Chingwang Konyak said in a notice on Saturday.