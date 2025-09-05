Nagaland assembly passes bills on state finance commission, flood plain zoning

KOHIMA, Sept 4: The Nagaland assembly on Thursday passed two bills pertaining to the state finance commission and zoning of flood plains of rivers.

The Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill, 2025 and The Nagaland Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025 were introduced by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio, on the first day of the session on Tuesday.

With no amendments sought by members of the opposition-less House, the bills were passed by voice vote.

Rio said the objective of the Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill is to facilitate progressive fiscal decentralisation, and enable local bodies and rural local bodies to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

He stated that the recommendations of the commission will serve as the basis of equitable devolution of resources.

Talking about the other bill, the CM said a flood zoning authority would carry out surveys of flood plains of rivers.

The primary purpose of the bill is to regulate land use and development in flood-prone areas. (PTI)