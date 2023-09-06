Nagaland celebrates Teachers’ Day by honouring 18 teachers

KOHIMA, Sept 5: Nagaland on Tuesday celebrated Teachers’
Day by honouring 18 teachers for their dedicated and sincere
service in moulding students.
Of the total, 13 teachers were from government schools and
five from private schools were honoured during the state-level
Teachers’ Day function, commemorating the birth anniversary
of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President and
second President of India.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA and Advisor for the School
Education department and SCERT, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome
said that today teachers are the most unrecognised people and
most underappreciated.
“We all have to understand the role of teachers,” he said.
Teachers are not slaves and being a Christian state, people go
to church on Sundays and so as teachers, they do not get off-
days, he said.
In this, he declared all Saturdays as holidays for all schools
functioning in the state with immediate effect and it will be
strictly observed. He said that this would also help students to
have time and environment that is outside the classroom for
holistic development.
On the complaints of shortage of teachers in government
schools, he informed that the department will soon issue
orders for rational redeployment of teachers and the teachers
will have to mandatorily go to their places of posting, lest the
stringent action would be initiated.
Affirming that the department is working towards bringing total
reformation, he said a comprehensive survey has been
conducted on various issues affecting the department and the
process of streamlining those are in progress which cadre
review, seniority list, proxy teachers, shortage of teachers,
upgradation and downgrading of schools, etc.
The Advisor also announced that starting next year, it will be
mandatory for all to have a School Children Health Card, which
will be introduced in collaboration with the Department of
Health and Family Welfare. This will allow every child to get
medical attention at the doorstep of their schools, he said.
Lauding the hard work of teachers, Advisor Yhome declared
September 6 as a general holiday for all educational institutions
in the state.
“While celebrating Teachers Day, we pay our respect to all
teachers who have walked the extra mile to transform the lives
of the learners and who have contributed to the development
of the state,” said Commissioner and Secretary of School
Education, Kevileno Angami on the occasion.
The messages of Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister
Neiphiu Rio were also read out on the occasion.
“The teachers are undoubtedly the backbone of the society and
nation builders. They not only impart knowledge but inspire
dreams in us and mould our future. They are our mentors,
counsellors and also play the role of parents sometimes. They
inspire and motivate us to believe in ourselves and encourage
us to pursue our dreams. They instil within us valuable life skills
and moral values of honesty, integrity, hard work and
empathy,” said Ganesan.
Rio extended warm greetings and said teachers are at the heart
of training, education and guidance.
He hoped they uphold the noble profession of teaching by
demonstrating the highest standards of integrity and
professionalism. (PTI)