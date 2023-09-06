Nagaland celebrates Teachers’ Day by honouring 18 teachers

KOHIMA, Sept 5: Nagaland on Tuesday celebrated Teachers’

Day by honouring 18 teachers for their dedicated and sincere

service in moulding students.

Of the total, 13 teachers were from government schools and

five from private schools were honoured during the state-level

Teachers’ Day function, commemorating the birth anniversary

of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President and

second President of India.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA and Advisor for the School

Education department and SCERT, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome

said that today teachers are the most unrecognised people and

most underappreciated.

“We all have to understand the role of teachers,” he said.

Teachers are not slaves and being a Christian state, people go

to church on Sundays and so as teachers, they do not get off-

days, he said.

In this, he declared all Saturdays as holidays for all schools

functioning in the state with immediate effect and it will be

strictly observed. He said that this would also help students to

have time and environment that is outside the classroom for

holistic development.

On the complaints of shortage of teachers in government

schools, he informed that the department will soon issue

orders for rational redeployment of teachers and the teachers

will have to mandatorily go to their places of posting, lest the

stringent action would be initiated.

Affirming that the department is working towards bringing total

reformation, he said a comprehensive survey has been

conducted on various issues affecting the department and the

process of streamlining those are in progress which cadre

review, seniority list, proxy teachers, shortage of teachers,

upgradation and downgrading of schools, etc.

The Advisor also announced that starting next year, it will be

mandatory for all to have a School Children Health Card, which

will be introduced in collaboration with the Department of

Health and Family Welfare. This will allow every child to get

medical attention at the doorstep of their schools, he said.

Lauding the hard work of teachers, Advisor Yhome declared

September 6 as a general holiday for all educational institutions

in the state.

“While celebrating Teachers Day, we pay our respect to all

teachers who have walked the extra mile to transform the lives

of the learners and who have contributed to the development

of the state,” said Commissioner and Secretary of School

Education, Kevileno Angami on the occasion.

The messages of Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister

Neiphiu Rio were also read out on the occasion.

“The teachers are undoubtedly the backbone of the society and

nation builders. They not only impart knowledge but inspire

dreams in us and mould our future. They are our mentors,

counsellors and also play the role of parents sometimes. They

inspire and motivate us to believe in ourselves and encourage

us to pursue our dreams. They instil within us valuable life skills

and moral values of honesty, integrity, hard work and

empathy,” said Ganesan.

Rio extended warm greetings and said teachers are at the heart

of training, education and guidance.

He hoped they uphold the noble profession of teaching by

demonstrating the highest standards of integrity and

professionalism. (PTI)