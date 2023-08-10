Private schools in Nagaland earn crores of rupees annually: Govt

DIMAPUR, AUG 9 (NNN): Advisor for school education & SCERT,

government of Nagaland, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said on

Wednesday that “private schools in Nagaland earn crores of

rupees annually”, according to a DIPR report.

Yhome said this while visiting SDEO office in Niuland near

Dimapur on Wednesday and held a short programme with the

district administration and education officials at the DC

conference Hall Niuland, the report also said.

While addressing the officials, Yhome stated that private

schools in Nagaland earn crores of rupees annually. “So in order

to improve our rural livelihoods and our economy, we should

try to enrol those private school students to government

schools”, he said. Despite well trained and highly paid teachers,

due to the absence of government teachers in the schools,

many students prefer to join private schools, Yhome

lamented, the report added.

The purpose of authentication drive that is underway as part of

the Teachers Attendance Monitoring System (TAMS) under the

Nagaland Education Project- The lighthouse (NECTA) is to know

the exact number of employment in the department so that

proper rationalisation/redeployment of teachers and staffs can

take place in the department.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Niuland district, Sara S

Jamir, SDEO of Niuland, Erali Swu and other officers apprised

the advisor regarding the needs and inconvenience of the

Education department in the district.