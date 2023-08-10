Private schools in Nagaland earn crores of rupees annually: Govt

DIMAPUR, AUG 9 (NNN): Advisor for school education & SCERT,
government of Nagaland, Dr Kekhrielhoulie Yhome said on
Wednesday that “private schools in Nagaland earn crores of
rupees annually”, according to a DIPR report.
Yhome said this while visiting SDEO office in Niuland near
Dimapur on Wednesday and held a short programme with the
district administration and education officials at the DC
conference Hall Niuland, the report also said.
While addressing the officials, Yhome stated that private
schools in Nagaland earn crores of rupees annually. “So in order
to improve our rural livelihoods and our economy, we should
try to enrol those private school students to government
schools”, he said. Despite well trained and highly paid teachers,
due to the absence of government teachers in the schools,
many students prefer to join private schools, Yhome
lamented, the report added.
The purpose of authentication drive that is underway as part of
the Teachers Attendance Monitoring System (TAMS) under the
Nagaland Education Project- The lighthouse (NECTA) is to know
the exact number of employment in the department so that
proper rationalisation/redeployment of teachers and staffs can
take place in the department.
Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Niuland district, Sara S
Jamir, SDEO of Niuland, Erali Swu and other officers apprised
the advisor regarding the needs and inconvenience of the
Education department in the district.