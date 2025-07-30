33.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Nagaland CM calls on ULBs to lead from front in disaster preparedness

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, July 29: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday urged Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state to take proactive leadership in disaster risk reduction, emphasising their crucial role as frontline defenders of lives, infrastructure, and the environment in the face of growing natural calamities.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a three-day training on Urban and Local Resilience held here, Rio stated, “You are not just administrators—you are the first line of defence.”

The training is being organised by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Home Department, in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), International Institute of Safety and Security Management (IISSM), and the state’s Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department.

Highlighting that Nagaland falls under the highest-risk Seismic Zone V, the chief minister urged municipal leaders to uphold their duty in ensuring structural safety and enforcing building regulations.

“Your signature on a building permit can save a life; your vigilance can prevent a man-made disaster,” he said.

Rio expressed concern over the repeated devastation caused by flash floods and massive landslides during the monsoon season, citing recent incidents in Chümoukedima, Niuland, Dimapur Market, Kisama, and Piphema.

He also lamented the poor condition of the Dimapur–Kohima highway, part of the Trans-Asian Highway No 1, attributing the damage to unregulated development and neglect of fragile land.

Rio emphasised the need for strict enforcement of building by-laws and called for zero tolerance against illegal constructions, especially in floodplains and landslide-prone zones.

He urged municipal authorities to issue stop-work notices wherever necessary and take decisive action to demolish unsafe structures.

He further called for mandatory soil testing and geotechnical assessment prior to the approval of infrastructure projects, particularly along NH-29 and other vulnerable corridors.

“This is non-negotiable. The safety of our people must come before convenience,” Rio said.

To enhance monsoon preparedness, the chief minister advised ULBs to work in coordination with the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), police, fire and emergency services, PWD, PHED, and health departments to ensure comprehensive pre-monsoon planning and response.

He underscored the importance of regular inspection and maintenance of drainage systems, culverts, and stormwater channels to prevent flooding. Rio added that clearing clogged drains and removing debris and encroachments must be treated as a routine practice rather than a reactive measure.

He directed ULBs to strengthen weak retaining walls, identify chronic waterlogging areas, and initiate long-term structural solutions to mitigate future disasters.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of solid waste management, particularly in low-lying areas, and called for intensified garbage collection and proper disposal to prevent overflow and contamination during heavy rains.

On infrastructure, Rio instructed municipalities to inspect roads, culverts, and bridges for structural integrity, especially in high-risk landslide zones, and to carry out timely repairs.

He recommended collaboration with the Department of Geology and Mining and NSDMA to map landslide-prone slopes and implement temporary protective measures such as boulder netting where necessary.

Emphasising community engagement, Rio encouraged local bodies to conduct awareness campaigns to educate citizens on flood safety, early warning signals, proper sanitation, and hygiene practices.

He suggested using public announcements, SMS alerts, and social media platforms to disseminate emergency information quickly and effectively.

In the health domain, Rio called for preventive action against waterborne diseases, promotion of safe drinking water, and a rapid response to monsoon-related outbreaks.

Calling on councillors to lead by example, Rio said, “When you clear a drain, you save a shopkeeper’s life. When you enforce building laws, you protect a child’s future.”

He urged elected representatives to move beyond administrative roles and become true custodians of public safety.

Rio expressed optimism that the training would equip ULBs with the skills and knowledge to implement resilient urban governance. “Let us rise to make Nagaland the model of a resilient mountain state,” he said. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Illegal Boulder Mining Uncovered in New Shillong, Task Force Orders Closure

The Hills Times
