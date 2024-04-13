Nagaland govt did not give its views to Centre on Nagaland Territory: ENPO

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 12: The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) said the people of eastern Nagaland have decided to abstain from the Lok Sabha elections as the Nagaland government did not give its comments on the highlights of the draft memorandum of settlement for Frontier Nagaland Territory to the government of India, stalling the settlement of the issue.

In a release, the ENPO, through its media cell, said it came to know that the Union ministry of home affairs handed over the highlights of the draft memorandum of settlement for Frontier Nagaland Territory to the state government in the month of December 2023. It said the state government was supposed to give its comments before December 31, 2023.

According to the commitment made by Union ministry of home affairs to the ENPO, the release said, the arrangement for Frontier Nagaland Territory was supposed to be settled before the election model code of conduct came into force.

“But it was learned that the state government is yet to give its comments on the draft to the Centre due to which the Frontier Nagaland Territory could not be materialised before the announcement of the election model code of conduct to the Lok Sabha 2024 as committed by the ministry of home affairs,” the ENPO added.