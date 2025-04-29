31.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Nagaland Govt Halves Panel Deadline Amid Growing Unrest Over Assistant Professor Regularisation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 29: Amid mounting pressure from civil groups, the Nagaland government on April 28 shortened the timeline given to a high-level committee reviewing the regularisation of 147 assistant professors under the Higher Education Department.

The move comes as organisations like the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Combined Technical Aspirants of Nagaland (CTAN), and Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) threatened to begin agitations from April 29.

Following a Cabinet meeting and separate talks with the three groups, Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang announced that the panel’s initial eight-week timeframe has been cut to four weeks.

He said the Cabinet reviewed demands to revoke the April 21 regularisation order and suspend the High Power Committee (HPC).

Zeliang, along with Minister K.G. Kenye and Chief Secretary J. Alam, held further meetings with NSF, CTAN, and NNQF leaders, assuring them the government would take action based on the panel’s findings after the revised deadline.

