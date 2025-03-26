Nagaland Guv urges CSOs to partner with govt for dev works

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 25: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Tuesday urged civil society organisations to partner with the government in taking forward developmental works in the state.

Ganesan said this at a meeting at multi-training centre Tamlu during his visit to Tamlu subdivision under Longleng district. The meeting was attended by the officials of Longleng district administration, Tamlu subdivision, heads of offices of various departments and civil society organisations of Tamlu.

“Progress thrives where there is synergy. Our governments both at the Centre and at the state endeavor to bring infrastructure, healthcare and economic opportunities to all its citizens. But without the cooperation of the civil society, these efforts remain incomplete,” he added.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by various government departments, particularly in improving road connectivity, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Ganesan praised civil society organisations for their role in advocating for justice, bridging gaps, and empowering communities.

He urged community leaders to foster peace through dialogue, mutual respect, and unity.

He also called upon the youth to embrace good citizenship, respect for the law, and take pride in their cultural heritage while contributing to communal welfare.

Ganesan commended the dedication of government officials and civil society members in fostering development in the region.

He said his visit was to assess the developmental initiatives in sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure to ensure they align with the needs of the people.

It was also aimed at listening to the concerns of the community, understanding their challenges, and incorporating their aspirations into policy-making.

“My mission here is simple—to listen, learn, and collaborate. Development is a collective effort, and I am here to strengthen the bonds between the government, civil society, and every citizen,” Ganesan added.