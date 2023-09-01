CSOs want Liquor Prohibition Act lifted from Dimapur dist

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 31: Twenty Naga tribes and several civil
society organisations (CSOs) of Dimapur, under the aegis of the
Naga Council Dimapur, urged Nagaland governor La Ganesan
to put up for urgent discussion the matter of lifting the Nagaland
Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, 1989, in Dimapur district
in the upcoming state assembly session.
In a joint representation to the governor during his visit to
Dimapur on Wednesday, the Naga Council Dimapur, Dimapur
Urban Council Chairmen Federation, Naga Women Hoho
Dimapur, Dimapur Naga Students Union, Dimapur GB’s Union,
Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Business
Association of Nagaland, Dimapur District GB’s Association
and Dimapur Eastern Naga Students Union sought to point out
that the NLTP Act has been a total failure in the district and that
it has become a ‘mockery’. They said the entire civil society
organisations of Dimapur aspire that the Act be lifted from the
district with ‘proper mechanism’.
The representation said despite continued reminders to the
public and law enforcement department, there are about 1,000
liquor outlets in Dimapur itself.
The CSOs mentioned that they observed that drug abusers,
especially among school and college-going students, have
multiplied because of this Act.
Calling for action of the state government, they said though
Dimapur is the nerve centre of business and gateway to
Nagaland, it remained totally neglected in terms of
developments.
The representation urged the governor to take up with the state
government the construction of by-pass road on NH-29 at
Dimapur, construction of road for New Naga Cemetery, Zani
village, completion of Dimapur multi-disciplinary sports
complex, completion of Dimapur civil hospital, construction of
new flyover bridge from Plaza Point joining the existing railway
over bridge and to reinstate the construction of unity mall
allotted for Dimapur.