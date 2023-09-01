CSOs want Liquor Prohibition Act lifted from Dimapur dist

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 31: Twenty Naga tribes and several civil

society organisations (CSOs) of Dimapur, under the aegis of the

Naga Council Dimapur, urged Nagaland governor La Ganesan

to put up for urgent discussion the matter of lifting the Nagaland

Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, 1989, in Dimapur district

in the upcoming state assembly session.

In a joint representation to the governor during his visit to

Dimapur on Wednesday, the Naga Council Dimapur, Dimapur

Urban Council Chairmen Federation, Naga Women Hoho

Dimapur, Dimapur Naga Students Union, Dimapur GB’s Union,

Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Business

Association of Nagaland, Dimapur District GB’s Association

and Dimapur Eastern Naga Students Union sought to point out

that the NLTP Act has been a total failure in the district and that

it has become a ‘mockery’. They said the entire civil society

organisations of Dimapur aspire that the Act be lifted from the

district with ‘proper mechanism’.

The representation said despite continued reminders to the

public and law enforcement department, there are about 1,000

liquor outlets in Dimapur itself.

The CSOs mentioned that they observed that drug abusers,

especially among school and college-going students, have

multiplied because of this Act.

Calling for action of the state government, they said though

Dimapur is the nerve centre of business and gateway to

Nagaland, it remained totally neglected in terms of

developments.

The representation urged the governor to take up with the state

government the construction of by-pass road on NH-29 at

Dimapur, construction of road for New Naga Cemetery, Zani

village, completion of Dimapur multi-disciplinary sports

complex, completion of Dimapur civil hospital, construction of

new flyover bridge from Plaza Point joining the existing railway

over bridge and to reinstate the construction of unity mall

allotted for Dimapur.