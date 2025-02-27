16 C
Nagaland Mahila Congress condemns assault on nursing intern

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 26: The Nagaland Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (NPMCC) has expressed deep shock and outrage at the assault on a female nursing intern at Dimapur district hospital on February 24.

“Such a heinous incident, taking place in a healthcare institution meant to provide care and safety, is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” NPMCC vice president Sentila Imchen said in a statement on Wednesday.

Extending support to the victim and her family, the NPMCC said it stands with civil society organisations, student bodies and women’s groups demanding justice in the case.

It urged the law enforcement authorities to take swift action against the perpetrator(s) of the crime, saying this incident exposed serious security failures.

The Mahila Congress further appealed to the authorities to implement stricter security measures in hospitals and other public institutions to ensure the safety of all individuals, especially women.

On February 24, a female nursing intern from the School of Nursing under Dimapur district hospital was assaulted inside the dental OPD room by some miscreant(s). The incident sparked huge outrage with civil society organisations staging protest at the hospital on Tuesday, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators.

Describing the incident as “alarming violation of safety within a public healthcare facility”, the protesters demanded swift justice.

