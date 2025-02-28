18 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 28, 2025
type here...

NDPP reaffirms to protect Naga people’s rights, history

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 27: The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) reaffirmed its commitment to defend and protect the history and rights of the Naga people and to constantly make efforts to facilitate the realisation of a lasting peace in Nagaland.

- Advertisement -

Adopting several resolutions at its 5th general convention in Kohima on Thursday, the party said the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, the representation to the Simon Commission in 1929, the plebiscite of 1951, the Framework Agreement of 2015 and the Agreed Position of 2017 are some of the many historic milestones that bear witness to the unique history of the Naga political movement.

Related Posts:

The NDPP appealed to all stakeholders to come together and continue sharing “our story”, so that it is appreciated and accepted both nationally and globally.

At this critical juncture in the Indo-Naga political issue, the NDPP called upon all Naga national political groups to heed the voices and aspirations of the people and unite in achieving “our common goal” of a negotiated political settlement of the Indo-Naga political issue.

It also urged all negotiating parties, especially the Government of India, to ensure and expedite a final settlement of the Indo-Naga political issue that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive of all stakeholders, and one that upholds and honours the rights and history of the Naga people.

- Advertisement -

“This settlement is essential for establishing lasting peace and ensuring comprehensive progress for Nagaland and the Naga people,” the party said.

The NDPP also appealed to the Government of India to reconsider and revoke the re-imposition of the Protected/Restricted Area Permit regime, which significantly hampers the growth of the tourism and industrial sectors.

It further resolved to support the demand of the people of eastern Nagaland for the establishment of the Frontier Nagaland Territory in line with their aspirations for development and all-around progress.

10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers