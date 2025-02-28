NDPP reaffirms to protect Naga people’s rights, history

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 27: The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) reaffirmed its commitment to defend and protect the history and rights of the Naga people and to constantly make efforts to facilitate the realisation of a lasting peace in Nagaland.

- Advertisement -

Adopting several resolutions at its 5th general convention in Kohima on Thursday, the party said the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, the representation to the Simon Commission in 1929, the plebiscite of 1951, the Framework Agreement of 2015 and the Agreed Position of 2017 are some of the many historic milestones that bear witness to the unique history of the Naga political movement.

The NDPP appealed to all stakeholders to come together and continue sharing “our story”, so that it is appreciated and accepted both nationally and globally.

At this critical juncture in the Indo-Naga political issue, the NDPP called upon all Naga national political groups to heed the voices and aspirations of the people and unite in achieving “our common goal” of a negotiated political settlement of the Indo-Naga political issue.

It also urged all negotiating parties, especially the Government of India, to ensure and expedite a final settlement of the Indo-Naga political issue that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive of all stakeholders, and one that upholds and honours the rights and history of the Naga people.

- Advertisement -

“This settlement is essential for establishing lasting peace and ensuring comprehensive progress for Nagaland and the Naga people,” the party said.

The NDPP also appealed to the Government of India to reconsider and revoke the re-imposition of the Protected/Restricted Area Permit regime, which significantly hampers the growth of the tourism and industrial sectors.

It further resolved to support the demand of the people of eastern Nagaland for the establishment of the Frontier Nagaland Territory in line with their aspirations for development and all-around progress.