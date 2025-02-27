‘One Nation, One Election’ will strengthen democracy, save resources: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA: Febr 26: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that One Nation, One Election will significantly help in strengthening democracy, boosting voter turnout and engagement, and also provide economic benefits.

Addressing a discussion session on One Nation, One Election at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Saha said that ever since PM Modi came to power, businessmen have received respect, which he also observed during his recent visit to Assam.

”During the Left Front rule, we observed that businessmen were treated as enemies of society. Today, we called the businessmen to create awareness among them about One Nation, One Election. Whenever an election takes place, schools have to be used for the process, leading to their closure. One Nation, One Election is beneficial as we need to cast our vote only once in five years, which is a relief. But if elections are held every year, common people will suffer,” he added.

He further stated that if One Nation, One Election is implemented, the voter turnout percentage will also rise.

“It will also help from a financial perspective and strengthen democracy. This is the need of the hour. PM Modi has been advocating for it, and in 2024, the matter was also raised in Parliament, leading to the formation of a committee. Conducting elections multiple times in a year requires huge funds. During any election, the first target is teachers, who are deputed for various election-related duties. If elections are held only once in five years, teachers and other employees can work properly without interruptions. Moreover, during elections, the Model Code of Conduct is enforced, which prevents the government from making decisions in the Cabinet or signing important files, creating obstacles,” said Saha.

The chief minister also expressed strong support for One Nation, One Election and said, “It will encourage voters. PM Modi has emphasized this initiative, as it will bring stability in governance by increasing voter turnout and engagement. The economic benefits will also be significant.”

Rio bats for Naga tribal court for timely justice

KOHIMA, Feb 26: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday stressed the need for the promotion of traditional laws and the establishment of an apex tribal court for timely delivery of justice.

Rio made the remarks during an address at the ‘Sekrenyi festival-cum-Mini Hornbill’ of the Angami Naga tribe in Kisama.

He said the special protection and privileges accorded to Naga traditions and customs should be safeguarded and preserved.

The chief minister said resolving internal disputes among the Nagas through tribal courts would prevent the need to approach the modern judiciary system and be economical, too.

Expressing optimism that upholding customary practices would foster unity and harmony among people, Rio called on tribal bodies to cooperate with the state government in creating an apex court in the state.

Rio said the Nagaland government intends to promote customary laws.

The Nagaland government has already enacted the Village and Tribal Council Act, replacing the erstwhile Act, which will be implemented soon, he said.

The CM also informed that the government is in the process of inaugurating the Konyak Heritage Site in Mon district, coinciding with the forthcoming ‘Aoleang’ festival of the Konyak Nagas in April.

The two-day Sekrenyi festival, which began on Tuesday, saw the Angami people dressed in traditional attire and participate in cultural song and dance performances. (PTI)